'Kaali Khuhi' Review: Strong Premise But Too Many Loose Ends

The real world may not have enough space for female rage, but cinema certainly does. Films like Anushka Sharma's Pari, Stree, and more recently, Bulbbul, have brilliantly experimented with the genre to create gory, horror tales of women unleashing their anger against patriarchy. Netflix India's latest offering, Kaali Khuhi ('Black Well' in English) which starts streaming on 30 October, is another one on the list.

Starring Shabana Azmi as a mysterious but kind Satya maasi, Riva Arora as 10-year-old Shivangi who has been unfairly burdened with the responsibility of saving a cursed Punjab village, and Satyadeep Misra and Sanjeeda Shaikh as Shivangi's parents, Kaali Khuhi is directed by Terrie Samundra.

The film focusses on the illegal social practice of female infanticide prevalent in certain parts of the country through a supernatural lens.

The Plot

Kaali Khuhi begins in a typically ominous way. After receiving the news of Darshan's (Satyadeep Misra) mother's ill health, Shivangi and her parents travel to their village in Punjab. Darshan's mother is played by Leela Samson.

Upon reaching a small village that she barely remembers visiting as a child, Shivangi finds herself in the middle of multiple conflicts. On one hand, her parents don't seem to be getting along, and on the other, she starts to notice strange, creepy things. A little girl sitting under the bed, an eerie sound from the terrace, a dead rat in the cupboard..

With the help of Satya maasi and another little girl, Chandni (who stays with Satya maasi), Shivangi begins to unearth the mystery bit by bit, only to realise that it's the village's past that has come back to haunt and avenge.

The Acting

While Shabana Azmi's strong onscreen presence adds depth to the unraveling chaos, the child actors' performances stand out. Arora isn't the most polished child actor out there but she does a phenomenal job of carrying the film on her shoulders. Kaali Khuhi keeps jump-scares to a minimum, and for the most part, it's through Shivangi's fearful innocence that we get a sense of what's happening.

In Chandni, Shivangi finds a confidante as well as anchor her own age. Their friendship is wholesome and in stark contrast to the complicated and orthodox relationships of the adults around them.

