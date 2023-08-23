‘Kaala’: Disney+ Hotstar Greenlights T-Series First TV Streaming Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Leading Bollywood production house T-Series is making its first foray into web series with crime thriller Kaala for Disney+ Hotstar.

Created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the series stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani. Nambiar is also producing with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The story follows an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer solving a case that involves criminal masterminds, power, revenge and plenty of action. The series will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar later this year. The first teaser trailer can be seen here.

An acclaimed director in the Hindi film space, Nambiar has recently directed series including The Fame Game, produced by Karan Johar for Netflix, and Tamil-language Sweet Kaaram Coffee for Prime Video.

T-Series is one of the Hindi film industry’s biggest production and music label companies with recent film releases including Adipurush and Vikram Vedha.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, said: “Kaala marks Disney+ Hotstar’s first association with the powerhouse T-Series and the very talented director Bejoy Nambiar. The show is a story of power, revenge, money and politics well presented through excellent performances by our stellar cast and hope the audience will enjoy it.”

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar said: “In the world of music and entertainment, we have always explored new things and stayed ahead of the curve. Kaala is our first ever web series and we are glad to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for the same. It is a very intriguing story and we’re very happy to present it.”

Nambiar said: “Money rules the world, hidden in shadows and secrets. With Kaala, we dive deep into the heart of the underbelly of the crime while also exploring the darkness in human souls. My fascination with the genre goes back years, and Kaala is the culmination of that curiosity. Our journey began with extensive research, peeling back layers to reveal the intricate dance between power, intrigue, and the allure of wealth and their power play in the lives of people who have gone through difficult trauma.

“Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride that exposes the raw nerve of a society where these forces call the shots. Kaala doesn’t hold back – it’s a reflection of the world we live in, unfiltered and unapologetic. I can’t wait for viewers across the world to witness this remarkable story on Disney+ Hotstar and get hooked on this crime thriller.”

