Ka Ni Kanichihk gets funding boost from Winnipeg Foundation

A major expansion planned for a Winnipeg facility where members of Manitoba’s urban Indigenous community can receive supports is one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to a big donation from the Winnipeg Foundation.

Ka Ni Kanichihk, an Indigenous-led community organization in Winnipeg’s core area announced Friday they have received a $500,000 donation from the Winnipeg Foundation, bringing them closer to their goal of raising $7 million, which would allow them to expand their current facility.

The organization currently provides healing, support services, and training opportunities for women, youth, families and young men who want to better themselves, and there are plans for them to add a new facility on their existing grounds.

The building would add an additional 14,200 square feet worth of space, but the organization first needs to raise the $7 million to get construction of the expansion underway.

Ka Ni Kanichihk said on Friday the donation from the Winnipeg Foundation brings them closer to that goal.

“Supporting Indigenous-led organizations is essential on the path to meaningful reconciliation, and we are grateful to The Winnipeg Foundation for showing leadership in our community with this investment, Ka Ni Kanichihk executive director Dodie Jordaan said in a Friday press release.

“Their commitment builds on the generosity of the community in embracing and supporting this project. Thank you to everyone who has donated to this expansion.”

Leslie Spillett, one of the founders of Ka Ni Kanichihk, said that since opening in 2001, the organization’s current 8,700 square foot building at 455 McDermot Ave. has not had enough space for them to fully implement their programs and services.

“Almost from the time we opened our doors to the community in 2001, the space was too small to meet the number of community members who wanted to attend programming. We knew then that our space would have to grow someday,” Spillett said.

The building will also include a community kitchen, cultural gathering space, counselling spaces, drop-in and healing spaces, and an outdoor community hub, and all designs will “reflect Indigenous ways of being, connections between indoors and the outside world, and the community’s need for a safe place to gather together.”

Fundraising continues for the expansion project and anyone looking to donate can visit kanikanichihk.ca/donate/

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun