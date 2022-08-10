K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for K92 Mining:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$69m ÷ (US$299m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, K92 Mining has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 3.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for K92 Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for K92 Mining.

The Trend Of ROCE

K92 Mining has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 27% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,352% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, K92 Mining has decreased current liabilities to 14% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that K92 Mining has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 1,195% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with K92 Mining (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

