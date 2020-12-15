K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. Requisitions Shareholder Meeting of GT Gold Corp.

K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc.
·16 min read

  • Board missteps led by non-independent Executive Chairman, Ashwath Mehra, significantly impeding GT Gold's ability to realize its full potential

  • Proper board leadership and independent governance urgently needed to unlock material trapped shareholder value

  • K2 remains fully supportive of the current CEO and CFO

  • K2 nominating five highly qualified directors with a track record of value creation to focus on shareholder value and aligning directors' interests with all shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. (“K2”), one of the largest shareholders of GT Gold Corp. (“GT Gold” or the “Company”), holding over 11% of the Company’s shares, announced today that it has requisitioned the GT Gold board of directors (the “Board”) to call a meeting of GT Gold shareholders (the “Requisition”) for the purposes of, among other things, reconstituting the Board with the removal of three incumbent directors and the appointment of five highly qualified and truly independent directors. In addition, K2 has requested that the Company terminate the position of Executive Chairman currently held by Ashwath Mehra and appoint a customary independent chairman of the Board.

K2 has been a long-term shareholder of GT Gold since 2018, during which period, GT Gold has been under the leadership of non-independent Executive Chairman, Ashwath Mehra. K2 has patiently engaged with the Board and management, providing management and members of the Board with advice and access to extensive resources in respect of technical, financial and strategic matters. K2 was initially attracted to GT Gold by the discovery of Saddle North on their Tatogga Project as we believed that the Company was, and continues to be, substantially undervalued vis-à-vis its peers and other companies making a major discovery, or advancing a major asset in the same vein as GT Gold.

As long-term shareholders, K2 has lost faith in its Executive Chairman, Mr. Mehra, as well as lead director, James Rutherford, who have failed to implement effective governance. We believe the current Board, led by Mr. Mehra and Mr. Rutherford, have repeatedly failed to act in the best interest of all shareholders. Importantly, K2 remains fully supportive of current CEO Paul Harbidge, and CFO Shawn Campbell whose skillsets and professional integrity we consider vital for the Company going forward.

Time and again, K2 has witnessed and/or been notified of a litany of observed and apparent self-serving actions benefitting Mr. Mehra’s private interests to the detriment of GT Gold’s independent shareholders and entrenching Mr. Mehra in his role with the Company. Co-incidentally, and often related to such incidents, Mr. Mehra has overseen numerous missteps with regards to financings, strategic decisions, corporate governance, and shareholder communications, significantly eroding shareholder value that we believe could have been achieved.

Our primary concern is the lack of true independent governance at GT Gold and a failure of the independent directors, led by Mr. Rutherford, to counterbalance the over-arching control of the non-independent Executive Chairman, Mr. Mehra. These failures have led to lost opportunities to maximize shareholder value. In our opinion, unless the deficient governance at GT Gold is drastically improved, Mr. Mehra will continue to seek ways to entrench and enrich himself at the expense of independent shareholders and Mr. Rutherford will continue his abetting role.

For a recent example, shareholders need to look no further than GT Gold’s recent private placement. GT Gold, under the direction and at the behest of Mr. Mehra elected to pursue an inferior financing despite the availability of superior offers from independent shareholders. Mr. Mehra blatantly obstructed a financing offered at a higher price per share, while concurrently arranging an inferior-priced financing with himself and Mr. Rutherford as major participants in an apparent attempt to entrench themselves further and to restrict the availability of the financing to those willing to support the Company based on its merits.

In early Q3 2020, the Executive Chairman offered K2 a board seat at our request, and we agreed to GT Gold’s counter-request of a standstill and support agreement. But under the last-minute excuse of logistical processes which we found baffling, Mr. Mehra and GT Gold reneged on their offer and have continued to mislead K2 and other shareholders since that time. We believe that the self-serving behavior exhibited by the non-independent Executive Chairman must come to an end. Consequently, we have assembled a slate of five independent, highly qualified and motivated individuals who are fully prepared to explore all options to maximize shareholder value (biographical details are below in this news release).

Given K2’s nominees’ collective range of mining, operations and capital markets experience and their commitment to corporate governance best practices, we are confident these candidates together with the remaining Board members Renaud Adams, Dale Finn, Paul Harbidge, John L. Pallot, Adrian Reynolds and Lana Shipley are best suited to realize the true potential of GT Gold.

The Company requires proper Board governance to achieve the next stage of its lifecycle, thereby unlocking what we believe to be material shareholder value in GT Gold which has been trapped due to Mr. Mehra and Mr. Rutherford’s detrimental approach to governance. Shareholders will have the opportunity to review our materials in our upcoming communications.

K2’s Highly Qualified, Independent Nominees

For the benefit of all shareholders, we believe that it is time for new independent oversight on the Board. The Requisition proposes the removal of each of Ashwath Mehra, James Rutherford and Charles Tarnocai as directors of the Company and the election of the following five (5) new directors to join the GT Gold Board (collectively, the "Concerned Shareholder Nominees"):

Darren McLean

Mr. McLean is a Vice President with K2. Mr. McLean joined K2 as an analyst in 2014. Currently he focuses on public and private investments in K2's mining portfolio, possessing over 10 years of capital markets experience in the sector. Prior to K2, Darren specialized in project analysis, corporate advisory, and investment opportunities in mining for Boswell Capital.

Josef Vejvoda

Mr. Vejvoda currently serves as CEO and Chief Compliance Officer at K2 and has done so since 2018 and 2017 respectively. Previously, Mr. Vejvoda held the position of Portfolio Manager at K2 since 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Vejvoda held various senior management roles at several financial institutions including National Bank Financial, and TD Bank Financial Group. Mr. Vejvoda currently serves on the board of directors at Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. and Leucrotta Exploration Inc. Previous to those appointments, Mr. Vejvoda assisted in the crystallization of significant shareholder value at numerous other public issuers, including serving as a special committee board member at Dominion Diamonds Inc., and Shoretel Inc., during their respective takeover transactions. Josef Vejvoda graduated from Queen's University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and is a registered portfolio manager with the Ontario Securities Commission. He has also earned the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designation from the Canadian Securities Institute and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors having achieved the ICD.D designation.

William Lamb

Mr. Lamb has over 25 years experience in the mining operations and project development industry. William served as Chief Executive Officer of Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara”) from May 2011 to February 2018 before retiring from Lucara. During that time, Mr. Lamb played an integral role in taking Lucara’s flagship Karowe mine from feasibility through to a steady state, world class, operating diamond mine. This being the seventh mine where he has been involved through to operations.

Under his leadership, the Karowe mine evolved into one of the world's highest margin diamond mines and the foremost producer of large, Type IIA diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats, including the historic 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona (second largest gem diamond ever recovered) and the 813 carat Constellation (sold for a record USD$63.1 million). Mr. Lamb was a champion through both autogenous milling and the use of X-ray transmission sorters to preserve large, high value stones and to create a simpler, more secure and efficient flowsheet.

Mr. Lamb was selected as EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year™ for 2017 in the Pacific mining and metals category and was the recipient of the 2016 Hugo Dummett Award, alongside Lukas Lundin, for excellence in diamond exploration and development.

Margot Naudie

Ms. Naudie is a seasoned capital markets expert with 25 years of experience as a senior portfolio manager of North American equities and global natural resource mandates at TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management, and CPP Investment Board. She has been cited as a Brendan Wood 'TopGun' (Platinum). Margot is a co-founder of Abaxx Technologies, where she is nominated as Lead Director. She sits on the Boards of BTU Metals Corp., where she is Compensation Committee Chair; Osino Resources Corp., where she is Chair of the Audit Committee; and Polaris Infrastructure Inc., where she is HR and ESG Chair. Margot has an undergraduate degree in Politics and Economics from McGill University, an MBA from Ivey School of Business, and is a CFA charterholder.

Harry Pokrandt

Mr. Pokrandt is ​currently a director of Kore Mining Ltd. ​Previously he was Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and ​Managing Director, Mining for Macquarie Capital Advisors. Mr. Pokrandt also served as a director of Lithium X Energy Corp. prior to its sale, Fiore Exploration Ltd., Sandspring Resources, and BQ Metals Corp.

Under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), the removal of Ashwath Mehra, James Rutherford and Charles Tarnoca will require a special resolution of the shareholders of GT Gold. As an alternative to the removal of the incumbent directors, K2 has requested that shareholders be asked to consider ordinary resolutions to increase to the size of GT Gold’s Board to fourteen and the appointment of each of the Concerned Shareholder Nominees.

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDER NOMINEES

As set out in the Requisition, K2 has nominated the Concerned Shareholder Nominees to serve as new independent directors to the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed in accordance with applicable law. K2’s nominees are independent, highly qualified, and well respected individuals with experience in mining, capital markets, corporate governance, strategic oversight and capital allocation.

The table below sets out, in respect of each Concerned Shareholder Nominee, his or her name, province and country of residence, his or her principal occupation, business or employment within the five preceding years and the number of common shares of the Company beneficially owned, or controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, by such Concerned Shareholder Nominee:

Name, Province or State and Country of Residence

Present Principal Occupation, Business or Employment and Principal Occupation, Business or Employment During the Preceding Five Years

Number of Common Shares Beneficially Owned or Controlled or Directed (Directly or Indirectly)

Darren McLean
Ontario, Canada

Vice President with K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. Prior thereto, Mr. McLean was an analyst with K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc.

14,597,700(1)

Josef Vejvoda
Ontario, Canada

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Portfolio Manager of K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc.

14,610,700(1)

William Lamb
British Columbia, Canada

President and Chief Executive Officer of NDH Mining Corp. and Executive Chairman of Riley Gold Corp. Prior thereto, Chief Executive Officer of Lucara Diamond Corp.

25,000

Margot Naudie
Ontario, Canada

President of Elephant Capital Inc. and Corporate Director.

37,000

Harry Pokrandt
British Columbia, Canada

Corporate Director. Prior thereto, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

242,500

Note:
(1) 14,515,100 of such shares are owned by K2.

Other Boards of Reporting Issuers

As at the date hereof, Josef Vejvoda is a director of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSX: LXE) and Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME). William Lamb is the Executive Director of Riley Gold Corp. (TSXV) and a director of Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV) and Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV). Margot Naudie is a director of BTU Metals Corp. (TSXV), Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX) and Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV). Harry Pokrandt is a director of Kore Mining Ltd. (TSXV). To the knowledge of K2, no other Concerned Shareholder Nominee is currently a director or trustee of any other reporting issuer.

Other Information Concerning the Concerned Shareholders Nominees

To the knowledge of K2, no Concerned Shareholder Nominee is, at the date hereof, or has been, within ten (10) years before the date hereof: (a) a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of any company that (i) was subject to a cease trade order, an order similar to a cease trade order or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation that was in effect for a period of more than thirty (30) consecutive days (each, an "order"), in each case that was issued while the Concerned Shareholder Nominee was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer, or (ii) was subject to an order that was issued after the Concerned Shareholder Nominee ceased to be a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer and which resulted from an event that occurred while that person was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer; (b) a director or executive officer of any company that, while such Concerned Shareholder Nominee was acting in that capacity, or within one (1) year of such Concerned Shareholder Nominee ceasing to act in that capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets; or (c) someone who became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or became subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of such Concerned Shareholder Nominee.

To the knowledge of K2, as at the date hereof, no Concerned Shareholder Nominee has been subject to: (a) any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation, or by a securities regulatory authority, or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority that has alleged any personal misconduct; or (b) any other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable securityholder in deciding whether to vote for a Concerned Shareholder Nominee.

To the knowledge of K2, none of the directors or officers of K2, or any associates or affiliates of the foregoing, or any of the Concerned Shareholder Nominees or their respective associates or affiliates, has: (a) any material interest, direct or indirect, in any transaction since the commencement of the Company's most recently completed financial year or in any proposed transaction which has materially affected or will materially affect the Company or any of its subsidiaries; or (b) any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter proposed to be acted on at the Meeting (as defined below), other than the re-constitution of the Board.

Additional Information

The information contained in this news release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although K2 has requisitioned a meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), there is currently no record or meeting date and shareholders are not being asked at this time to execute a proxy in favour of the Concerned Shareholder Nominees or any other resolutions set forth in the Requisition. In connection with the Meeting, K2 may file a dissident information circular (the “Information Circular”) in due course in compliance with applicable securities laws.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, K2 is voluntarily providing the disclosure required under section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations in accordance with securities laws applicable to public broadcast solicitations.

This news release and any solicitation made by K2 in advance of the Meeting is, or will be, as applicable, made by K2 and not by or on behalf of the management of GT Gold. All costs incurred for any solicitation will be borne by K2, provided that, subject to applicable law, K2 may seek reimbursement from GT Gold of K2’s out-of-pocket expenses, including proxy solicitation expenses and legal fees, incurred in connection with a successful reconstitution of the Board.

K2 is not soliciting proxies in connection with the Meeting at this time, and shareholders are not being asked at this time to execute proxies in favour of the Concerned Shareholder Nominees (in respect of the Meeting) or any other resolution set forth in the Requisition. Proxies may be solicited by K2 pursuant to an information circular sent to shareholders after which solicitations may be made by or on behalf of K2, by mail, telephone, fax, email or other electronic means as well as by newspaper or other media advertising, and in person by directors, officers and employees of K2, who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. K2 may also solicit proxies in reliance upon the public broadcast exemption to the solicitation requirements under applicable Canadian corporate and securities laws, conveyed by way of public broadcast, including through press releases, speeches or publications, and by any other manner permitted under applicable Canadian laws. K2 may engage the services of one or more agents and authorize other persons to assist in soliciting proxies on behalf of K2.

K2 has retained Gryphon Advisors Inc. (“Gryphon”) to assist K2 in soliciting shareholders should K2 commence a formal solicitation of proxies. Gryphon’s responsibilities will principally include advising K2 on governance best practices, where applicable, liaising with proxy advisory firms, developing and implementing shareholder communication and engagement strategies, and advising with respect to meeting and proxy protocol.

K2 is not requesting that GT Gold shareholders submit a proxy at this time. Once K2 has commenced a formal solicitation of proxies in connection with the Meeting, proxies may be revoked by instrument in writing by the shareholder giving the proxy or by its duly authorized officer or attorney, or in any other manner permitted by law or the articles of GT Gold. None of K2 or, to its knowledge, any of its associates or affiliates, has any material interest, direct or indirect, (i) in any transaction since the beginning of GT Gold’s most recently completed financial year or in any proposed transaction that has materially affected or would materially affect GT Gold or any of its subsidiaries; or (ii) by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter proposed to be acted on at the Meeting, other than the election of directors to the Board.

GT Gold’s principal office address is 1100 Melville Street, Suite 610, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A6. A copy of this news release may be obtained on GT Gold’s SEDAR profiles at www.sedar.com.

ADVISORS
K2 has retained Gryphon Advisors Inc. as its strategic shareholder services advisor. The Special Situations Group at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel.

ABOUT K2 GROUP
K2 is an Ontario based hedge fund manager with a 20-year track record of successfully managing money and creating value for our shareholders and stakeholders at large. For more information about K2, visit www.K2.ca.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Marcus Campbell
Senior Vice President, Strategy
Gryphon Advisors Inc.
Email: mcampbell@gryphonadvisors.ca



Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Roger Goodell still unsure about in-person attendance at Super Bowl LV

    Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • There's finally a plot for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    LeBron James and the Tune Squad will not take on aliens in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

  • Ben Roethlisberger on loss to Bills: 'If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up'

    Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are reeling after two straight losses.

  • Lamar Jackson insists he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce.' Even if it was a bathroom break, his MNF return was legendary.

    Baltimore survived because Jackson came through in the nick of time, racing out of a locker room visit that may or may not be innocent. Really, who knows? At this point, who cares?

  • Amid new faces, Nuggets bank on dynamic duo Jokic & Murray

    DENVER — From Facu to JaMychal to Zeke, there have been plenty of new names to learn around the Denver Nuggets.In all, seven fresh faces showed up this season. That’s a lot of additions for a Nuggets team that usually doesn't have much turnover.There's still that rock-solid foundation of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The talented centre-point guard tandem was a big reason the Nuggets overcame two 3-1 series deficits inside the NBA bubble as they advanced to the Western Conference finals.Now, all the chatter centres around taking another step toward a title.“We’re going to keep grinding,” Murray said. “Find a way to win the championship.”With success comes some key losses — Torrey Craig joined Milwaukee, while Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee left for Detroit. Denver did bring back 35-year-old forward Paul Millsap, along with adding big men JaMychal Green and Isaiah Hartenstein.There’s also the addition of Facundo “Facu” Campazzo, the 29-year-old Argentinian point guard whom Murray nicknamed “Spider-Man,” because “ that man is EVERYWHERE! ” Murray tweeted.The Nuggets also drafted Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 and acquired fellow first-round pick R.J. Hampton in a draft-night deal. Other newcomers include Markus Howard and Greg Whittington.“That’s a lot of new guys,” Millsap said. “But we still have our core guys.”A core player in the making is Michael Porter Jr., the sharpshooting forward who will be counted on to fill the void left by Grant. Porter is confident he can take the pressure off Jokic and Murray.“I want to be one of the best players and guard the best players,” Porter said.Really, though, the level of success boils down to the play of Jokic and Murray, who both shined inside the bubble. Jokic, an All-Star for a second straight season, and Murray helped Denver rally to beat Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers before falling to the eventual champion Lakers in the conference finals.“Nikola and Jamal are the cornerstones of our team, our two best players,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team opens with Sacramento on Dec. 23 and hosts the Clippers on Christmas Night. “Last year was a great year, and we all want more."Don't forget about Will Barton III, either. He didn’t play in the bubble due to a knee injury, but he's rounding back into health and eager to contribute.“I feel like if I was there, we could’ve went even farther,” Barton said. “That’s my drive, to see how far we can take it."TEMPERED EXPECTATIONSIn each of Malone’s five seasons in charge, the Nuggets have found a way to take a step forward either record-wise or through advancing in the playoffs. To do so this season in post-season terms would mean an appearance in the NBA Finals.“I never look at it that way. We could have a great season and maybe not get back as far as we did this past year," Malone said. "Of course that goal is to win a championship. That’s next in our progression. But this will not be a championship-or-bust year.”RESTING UPMurray recharged over the short off-season by hanging out with family and shooting hoops with his teenage brother. Murray also got his wisdom teeth pulled.Murray was sensational in the post-season. He averaged 26.5 points and had two 50-point eruptions during an epic back-and-forth first-round showdown with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.Asked about his hunger level heading into this season, Murray said: “What do you think it is?”High?“Exactly right, baby,” Murray said.THE JOKERThe precision-passing, smooth-shooting Jokic turned in 13 triple-doubles last season, the second-most in a season in the franchise's NBA history (Fat Lever had 16 in 1986-87).For his work, Jokic was a second team All-NBA selection.“I feel and I believe he’s the best centre in the world,” Malone said.KNOW BOLThe 7-foot-2 Bol Bol sees himself as more of a power forward than a centre. He explained with his thinner frame (a listed 209 pounds) he can “can get away more with that at the power forward spot than at centre, because they’re a lot heavier."His goal this season: “Hopefully win rookie of the year.”Bol remains eligible even after playing seven games in the bubble and four more in the post-season.GREEN WITH ENVYCount Millsap as someone who is glad the Nuggets brought in Green, a physical force Millsap faced in the Clippers series.“He’s one of those power forwards you hate to go against,” Millsap said. “When they subbed him into the game, it put a little more pressure on me to do stuff.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax deal with Bucks

    The two-time MVP posted on Instagram that he will remain in Milwaukee. The $228.2 million deal is the largest in NBA history and contains opt-out clause after 2024-2025 season.

  • Overhauled roster, timeline, pandemic test new Thunder coach

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Mark Daigneault has quite a task ahead of him in Oklahoma City.He is heading into his first NBA head coaching gig at age 35, and he was hired to replace Billy Donovan a week before the draft and a month before the start of the preseason.There's more. The key veterans who helped Oklahoma City reach the playoffs last season -- Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder -- are gone.And then, there is the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has added.Daigneault doesn't want to hear excuses.“It’s a challenge for everybody, and it’s not limited to the NBA," he said. "It’s important for us to remember that and be grateful that we’re in a league that is solving problems in real time and that we are in an organization that is able to be highly adaptive. So it’s a challenge for everyone. It’s a challenge for the world right now.”Oklahoma City's centerpiece will be third-year swingman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He averaged a team-best 19 points per game last season.“I think he’s ready for a lot of the opportunity he’s going to get this year and he’s ready for the responsibility he’s going to get," Daigneault said. "I think opportunity and responsibility are two sides to the same coin. He’s really going to get challenged, and he’s going to be able to show where he is in his career and how he’s going to handle all the different experiences that come with being the high-level young player that he is.”Gilgeous-Alexander will get support from Lu Dort and Darius Bazley, who both gained starting experience as rookies.The Thunder added veterans Al Horford, George Hill and Trevor Ariza in the off-season. Hill, a point guard, has a career average of 11.1 points. Horford, a centre, has career averages of 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. Ariza, a forward, has career marks of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.With so many new faces and so little time to figure things out, Daigneault will not rush deciding how players will be used.“When you have a summer league or maybe a fall, there’s an opinion of the team or the players that we’re not able to form right now," he said. “What we’re trying to do is have the discipline to remain open for longer and to allow things to unfold naturally and allow the players and the team to tell us what we need to do next and where we need to go.”FIRST-ROUNDERAleksej Pokusevski, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft, scored 14 points in 23 minutes in the preseason opener against San Antonio. The 18-year-old Serbian is a 7-foot centre who made 4 of 8 3-pointers in his preseason debut.Pokusevski played in Greece’s second division last year and averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals for Olympiacos B. At the 2019 U18 European Championships, he averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and led all players with 4.0 blocks per game.FAST TRACKRookie Theo Maledon was the 34th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 19-year-old point guard from France scored 20 points in 29 minutes in the preseason opener, a win at San Antonio.Maledon played the previous three years in France’s top league. He earned an All-Star Game selection there and was given the Rising Star Award for the 2018-19 season as the league’s top young player.ADAMS GONEThunder centre Steven Adams was a rock for the Thunder for seven seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 7-footer averaged 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in his Thunder career and started 466 games for the franchise.“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organizational legacy,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our team and community in unique ways, and his place in Thunder history is secured.”YOUNG EXPERIENCEDort, who started last season as a two-way player before eventually earning a full NBA deal, averaged 6.8 points per game and started 28 of the 36 regular-season NBA games he played in. He scored 30 points in Game 7 against the Rockets. Bazley started nine games last season and was especially good in the regular-season bubble games.MORE ACTION?Guard Hamidou Diallo has a chance to earn a bigger role for the Thunder after averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 46 games with three starts last season. He started the preseason opener and had 14 points and 10 rebounds.___Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

  • Canada Soccer honours Tony Waiters with award, inducts Bob Sayer into Hall of Fame

    Canada Soccer is honouring the late Tony Waiters with a coaching award in his name and inducting former vice-president Bob Sayer into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award recognizes contributions to coaching in Canada for a minimum of 20 years. Waiters, who guided the Canadian men to both the 1984 Olympic Games and 1986 World Cup, died in November at the age of 83. Waiters, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001, was "a monumental figure in Canadian soccer," said Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis.“Mr. Waiters played an important role both as a coach of our national teams as well as an instructor and coach educator," Bontis said in a statement. "He had an incredible influence on our game, our players and our coaches.”The first recipient of the new award will be announced in 2021 at Canada Soccer's annual meeting in Saint John, N.B.Sayer joins previously announced player inductees Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter in the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Sayer, a Canada Soccer Life Member who served as vice-president from 1986 to 1992, will be inducted into the builders section at the 2021 Canada Soccer awards banquet as part of the organization's annual meeting.Bontis called the native of Lunenburg, N.S., "an important early champion" who promoted women’s soccer and the creation of the national women's team in the 1980s.“Bob Sayer helped guide our vision for women’s soccer in Canada and part of his legacy has been the success of players like Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter, from winning a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games to each representing their country more than 100 times,” he added.Sayer was co-chair at Canada Soccer’s national conference for women’s soccer that led to the adoption of policies for the Women's national championship (Jubilee Trophy), the women’s national team and programs for the development of women’s coaches and referees.The Canadian women's team held its first national camp in July 1986 during Sayer’s first year as Canada Soccer vice-president.Sayer was head of delegation for the Canadian women's first international matches against the U.S. in 1986. He travelled with Canada to the 1986 World Cup, 1987 World Youth Championship in Chile and the first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 1991.He was also part of Canada Soccer’s delegation at the FIFA Congress that approved the launch of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “It has been a thrilling ride and I am delighted to have been part of Canada Soccer’s huge growth of the game for all ages for both men’s and women’s soccer,” said Sayer. "I feel honoured to be recognized by the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. I was fortunate enough to be able to contribute to the world’s great game and its growth in Canada."He served as president of Soccer Nova Scotia from 1981 to 1984 and was the founding chair of the Nova Scotia Professional Soccer Society which established the Nova Scotia Clippers as an expansion franchise in the Canadian Soccer League in 1991.He also founded and coached Lunenburg Lasers SC.Waiters was a recipient of the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award in 1996 and named a Canada Soccer Life Member in 2019.The English-born B.C. resident served as Canada men's and Olympic coach for more than six years in two stints from December 1982 to February 1992 and until May 1992 as the Olympic/under-23 coach.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award is Canada Soccer's first coach-specific award that celebrates coaching and coach education over an extended period of time.Other Canada Soccer Awards are the Canada Soccer President’s Award, the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award, the Ray Morgan Memorial Award (referees), the International Achievement Award (referees), the Brian Budd Award, and the Canada Soccer Award of Merit. ---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • After TV deal collapse, French soccer clubs face uncertainty

    PARIS — The collapse of French soccer’s main broadcast rights deal has disrupted teams' financial plans in already pandemic-hit season just before the global transfer window reopens in January.As a result, clubs in France’s top-tier Ligue 1 seem more vulnerable than usual to offers for their players from rivals in the four wealthier European soccer nations — England, Germany, Italy and Spain — looking to capitalize on the disarray.Just months into its four-year contract with broadcaster Mediapro, France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) last week terminated a deal that was to be worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the 20-team top tier.Mediapro had already missed a scheduled payment in October of 172 million euros ($209 million) to televise games on its new Téléfoot network. Another for 152.5 million euros ($185 million) was not made this month.Instead, the Spanish agency, majority owned by a Chinese equity fund, agreed with the league to pay 100 million euros ($122 million) and relinquish its rights to games in the top two divisions.Those rights revert to the league “in the near future,” Mediapro said in a statement. “This agreement will be submitted to the commercial court of Nanterre in the coming days so that it can enter into force as soon as possible.”Christophe Galtier, the coach of Ligue 1 leader Lille, had grave concerns about the fallout.“Soccer’s economy is obviously going to find itself in great difficulty. With the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit coming, it’s going to get complicated,” Galtier said. “We have to trust the directors, the authorities and the club presidents to get through this storm, because it’s a real storm.”The French league, apart from the Qatari state-backed wealth of champion Paris Saint-Germain, is traditionally ripe to have its talent picked by clubs in the big-4 leagues.Yet off-season signs pointed to promised new television revenue having emboldened Ligue 1 executives and changed the market.In 2019, French clubs made a net profit of $251 million from sales on international player transfers processed by FIFA, according to the world soccer body’s research.In the recent off-season, with clubs worldwide counting the cost of empty stadiums and devalued commercial deals due to the coronavirus pandemic, French clubs were net spenders of more than $75 million combined, FIFA said.That outlay now looks to have been based on shaky foundations.Galtier was critical of Mediapro and its CEO Jaume Roures, without directly naming him.“In my eyes the only one responsible is Mediapro,” Galtier said. “We know the one who is responsible. He has a name, a face. He should stop talking and go away.”Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas was also angry when the first missed payment was revealed.“I’ve never seen that in my life,” Villas-Boas said in mid-October. “A guy (Roures) who presents himself as the big saviour of French football and now he doesn’t have the money to pay the contract. It’s absurd.”Téléfoot was created only four months ago and found too few customers for its 25 euros ($30) monthly subscription.It will soon be shuttered, though its scheduled matches — eight of the 10 from each round of top-tier fixtures — will still be screened on Wednesday, and over the weekend.Established French broadcaster Canal Plus already had two Ligue 1 games from each round, including the top pick.Canal Plus looks the likeliest buyer for the LFP’s newly returned rights, though at a significantly lower rate.Rennes coach Julien Stéphan said he hopes less fortunate clubs than his team, whose long-time owner François Pinault is among the world’s richest people, will not be heavily impacted.“I just hope that the best solution will be found in everyone’s interests,” Stephan told sports daily L’Equipe, “and that clubs are not in trouble in the near future.”___Dunbar reported from Geneva.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGraham Dunbar And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Kings hope faster pace helps end playoff drought

    The quest to make it back to the post-season has been a long, slow trip for the Sacramento Kings.The hope this season is that speeding up their play on the court will help quicken the turnaround for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2006.After leading the league in fast-break points in 2018-19 under former coach Dave Joerger, the Kings slipped to 19th last season in Luke Walton’s first season at the helm.Changing that philosophy was a priority for Walton, who brought on former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry to his staff to help speed up the offence. Gentry was an assistant on Mike D’Antoni’s staff in Phoenix when the Suns aimed to get shots off in the first seven seconds of the shot clock and also in Golden State in 2014-15 when the Warriors used a fast-paced offence to win a title.“The teams I’ve coached, whether head coach or assistant coach, we’ve always played fast,” Walton said. “I grew up believing that to be a big part of how the game should be played. It’s fun for players, it’s fun for fans, you get up and down. Part of that is getting back into the values I believe in as a coach and putting much more of an emphasis on it this year.”The Kings have the pieces to do it led by ultraquick point guard De’Aaron Fox, athletic big man Marvin Bagley III and rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton.“With the types of players we have on this team, we know we can get the ball up and down the floor and we can get early shots if we want,” Fox said. “Offensively, it’s definitely a fun style.”The Kings hope it also will end their 14-season playoff drought, which is one shy of the longest in NBA history set by the Clippers franchise, which missed the playoffs from 1977 through 1991 while playing in Buffalo, San Diego and Los Angeles.BAGLEY BOOSTLittle went right for Bagley last season following a promising rookie campaign. The player the Kings selected second, one spot ahead of Luka Doncic, showed flashes as a rookie but never got going last season because of injuries. He broke his thumb in the season opener and then suffered foot sprains, limiting him to 13 games all season. Bagley then tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp. But the Kings are counting on him to build on his rookie campaign when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game in 2018-19.BUDDY BALLThe Kings gave guard Buddy Hield a four-year extension worth up to $106 million last off-season only to bench him during the season. The lucrative contract kicks in this season and Hield has expressed some frustration with his role. Sacramento went 13-7 after replacing Hield in the lineup with Bogdan Bogdanovic last January. With Bogdanovic gone, Hield gets to regain his starting role but Walton hasn’t committed to that yet. Hield’s numbers fell a bit last season with his 3-point shooting dropping from 43% to 39% and his scoring average falling from 20.7 points per game to 19.2.HEY ROOKThe Kings were ecstatic when Haliburton slipped to 12th in the draft, allowing them to find an athletic complement to Fox in the backcourt.Haliburton was projected by many to go in the top five after averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He also shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career. While many players have been hesitant about joining the Kings, Haliburton called it the “perfect spot” for him.“There’s a young core that’s ready to compete, ready to be healthy and be able to truly compete to make the playoffs,” Haliburton said.NEW REGIMEThe Kings once again made a change in leadership, cutting ties with Vlade Divac after five season as general manager and bringing in Monte McNair from Houston. McNair is the fourth general manager during this playoff drought and Walton is the team’s 10th coach. McNair’s three biggest decisions this off-season were drafting Haliburton in the first round, giving Fox a $163 million, five-year extension and declining to match a $72 million, four-year restricted free agent offer sheet to Bogdan Bogdanovic, who left for Atlanta.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • NFL draft makeover: Which possible 2021 Panthers prospects fit the Matt Rhule mold?

    A quarterback could be in play in the 2021 NFL draft. But there are other significant positions that must be filled in Carolina, too.

  • ESPN's '30 for 30: The Infinite Race' lets indigenous Rarámuri ultra marathoners tell their own story

    The Rarámuri people have been running for thousands of years, but "The Infinite Race" lets them tell their own story for the first time.

  • Canada's Kellett gets full-time ride on A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season

    Canadian Dalton Kellett will return to A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season.Kellett will be a full-time driver for Foyt Racing in his second season on North America's top open-wheel circuit.The 27-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., competed in eight races for Foyt in his rookie season, finishing 26th overall in the IndyCar standings.Kellett also drove in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, finishing 31st.Team lead Larry Foyt said that Kellett would be the second driver behind four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais.Kellett shared the No. 14 car with Tony Kanaan for the 2020 season but will have No. 4 to himself in the new season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • With Curry back, Warriors try to move on from worst record

    SAN FRANCISCO — Don’t press Steve Kerr about last season. He would rather put it out of his memory and move on for good from the Golden State Warriors' last-place finish and missing the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.“We’re coming off a horrible season, so we want to bounce back and have a good year," Kerr said. "We’re sort of used to the noise, whatever you want to call it. Part of this job is the expectations, the judgment the criticism, the praise. It all lumps into one thing. It doesn’t really mean anything for us as we get started.”The Warriors are coming off a very long layoff. They weren't one of the teams invited to the bubble in Florida, so they haven't played in nine months. They return still dealing with the news that Klay Thompson will miss another season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.So everybody is eager for a fresh start. Especially Stephen Curry, who played only five games because of a broken left hand.“We all had a down year last year, whether it was injuries or not what we were used to,” Curry said.A potential upside to last season's injuries were that young players were forced into action and gained far more experience than they would have otherwise."Having the knowledge of our new players from last year will be very helpful in terms of trying to fit them into the puzzle,” Kerr said.Golden State also drafted big man James Wiseman No. 2 overall, though he and Draymond Green were delayed by bouts with the coronavirus. Both returned to practice Monday.“For what we have right now I love where we’re at," Curry said. "I love the fact that we have enough pieces, enough talent, enough experience to surprise a lot of people this year and try to compete at the top of the West.”The Warriors open the season Tuesday at Brooklyn against former Golden State star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.CURRY FACTORThe 32-year-old Curry has already said he wants to remain with the Warriors for the rest of his career and perhaps play until he's 40, but for now staying healthy is a top priority.The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 against Phoenix. He returned on March 5 to face the Raptors only to contract the flu and sit out again before the season was stopped.“We’ve got Steph. That right there makes everything better. You’re talking about one of the greatest players of all time,” Andrew Wiggins said.Curry and Wiggins, acquired at the February trade deadline from Minnesota, have yet to play enough together to find their groove.Nobody is too concerned how things will come together as long as Curry is leading the group.MISSING KLAYThompson sat out last season recovering from knee surgery for a torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. He then injured his Achilles last month while playing on his own — a blow for him and the Warriors. Curry and Green were looking forward to having their All-Star trio back together.“There's a hole in the lineup and there's a hole in our hearts, just because he's such a huge part of who we are,” Kerr said. “Those three guys really are the core of this whole thing, what's been built here over the last seven, eight years. So that part is going to be really tough for Steph and Draymond to get past. It's going to be hard for all of us to get past."WIGGINS’ ROLEWiggins played only one game with Curry last season, so they are eager to get rolling. With Thompson sidelined, Wiggins embraces a bigger load.“I’ve got to do more. No one can do what he can do. He’s one of the best shooters of all time. We’ll fill that the best we can," Wiggins said. “... Coming into this season I feel the best I’ve felt ever. I definitely feel like I’m one of the leaders, too, going into Year 7.”WISEMAN'S PROGRESSThe 7-foot-1 Wiseman played only three college games as a freshman at Memphis, so Kerr knows there will be a big learning curve.There was no summer league and training camp began later than usual — and he was forced to watch early on while recovering from the coronavirus.“James has a lot to catch up on, but James' potential athletically is so dramatic that I imagine he'll have a chance to step in and help us because he's so athletic and dynamic,” Kerr said.___More AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Net gains: High hopes in Brooklyn with Durant, Irving ready

    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sent expectations soaring when they decided to come to Brooklyn.The Nets can at last try to live up to them.After waiting a year and a half since the free agency haul that transformed their franchise, the Nets finally got their superstar duo on the court in their preseason opener and needed just one quarter to show why hopes are so high.Durant is healthy, Irving is healthy and together they look explosive, the biggest reason the Nets are considered one of the Eastern Conference favourites even with a rookie coach in Steve Nash.“It’s a different show, it’s a different stage and it's a new beginning in terms of what we’re building and moving forward with the pieces we have here. And that includes 7-11, so get to know us,” Irving said, referring to their uniform numbers.The good friends decided to team up in Brooklyn as free agents in 2019, but by then Durant was recovering from surgery to repair an Achilles tendon he had ruptured weeks earlier in the NBA Finals with Golden State. He sat out all last season, while Irving ended up limited to only 20 games because of a shoulder injury.So it wasn't until the first game of this preseason when they got on the court together. In just 9 1/2 minutes, Durant and Irving outscored the Washington Wizards by themselves, combining for 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting. The Nets went 13 of 17 (76.5%) in the quarter in their debut under new Nash.It won't always be so easy, but there will be nights when the Nets could look unstoppable.“It’s still early in the season and there was COVID and guys have been separated all summer and doing their own thing, so it’s going to take some time for us to figure out the best way for us to approach this thing,” Durant said earlier in training camp. “But we’re looking forward to that challenge.”Some things to know about the Nets:HOLIDAY GREETINGSThe Nets play the NBA's season opener at home against Golden State on Dec. 22, followed by a trip to Boston on Christmas Day. That puts Durant first and then Irving against their former teams.NASH AND STAFFNash, the Hall of Fame point guard, has no coaching experience. But his staff has plenty, led by two-time Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni, Nash's former coach in Phoenix who signed on as an assistant. Jacque Vaughn stayed on after leading the Nets to the playoffs following Kenny Atkinson's departure, and Amare Stoudemire, Nash's pick-and-roll partner with the Suns, is also on the bench.SUPER SUB?Nash hasn't decided on the other guard next to Irving. Spencer Dinwiddie has played well as a sixth man before taking over for the injured Irving last season, but Nash indicated he may use Caris LeVert in that role. LeVert starred for the Nets when the season resumed at Walt Disney World, but Nash said he might use him as the leader of the offence on the second unit in a role similar to what Manu Ginobili had for San Antonio.TRADE TALKEven with the hype surrounding the current roster, there has been plenty of talk in the preseason about whether the Nets will change it. They are mentioned as a possible destination for James Harden if Houston does deal the NBA's leading scorer, Durant's friend and former teammate in Oklahoma City. Durant, Irving and Nash have all downplayed the talk.STILL SUPER?Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion who has averaged 27 points for his career. He's trying to come back from a serious injury at 32 and has said he doesn't know what to expect, but people who have been playing with him believe that he will be great again.“MVP form coming soon,” Dinwiddie said.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Bulls set different course with new management team, coach

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls made sweeping changes to their front office and snagged one of the top coaches on the market, hoping an overhaul in leadership will carry them back to respectability.After the past few seasons, that would be a huge improvement.Though their roster remains largely intact, the Bulls come into the season with a new direction and a different outlook.They hired Arturas Karnisovas to lead their basketball operation and Marc Eversley as general manager. The new management team made big splash when Billy Donovan accepted an offer to become the coach, a bold move by a franchise not known for them.But these aren't the same old Bulls.Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf — his son — decided to act after Chicago finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and were one of eight teams left out of the Orlando bubble when the pandemic-shortened season resumed. It was the fourth time in five years the Bulls missed the playoffs.Chicago hired Karnisovas out of Denver's front office as executive vice-president of basketball operations while shifting John Paxson into an advisory role after nearly two decades as the top decision maker.The Bulls fired former general manager Gar Forman and brought in Eversley from Philadelphia. They also let former Jim Boylen go with a 39-84 record in less than two full seasons and replaced him with a coach who has a winning history.Donovan led Oklahoma City to a 243-157 record and playoff appearances in each of his five years. Before joining the Thunder, he coached Florida to two NCAA championships over 19 seasons.The Bulls scheduled to open the regular season at home against Atlanta on Dec. 23.TIME UP?Zach LaVine is coming off his best season, averaging a career-high 25.5 points in his sixth year in the NBA and third in Chicago.But hasn't played in an All-Star game or for a post-season team, two glaring omissions on his resume. He could also be an attractive trade target.The four-year, $80 million offer sheet he signed with Sacramento that the Bulls matched prior to the 2018-19 season makes him a relative bargain. And the new front office is not tied to him.“If something happens, it happens. ... While you're on this team, you have to be all-in. I've been all-in since the first day I've been here," LaVine said.MAKING MARKOne big item on Donovan's to-do list is to get more out of Lauri Markkanen. His third season was a bit of a dud.The versatile, sweet-shooting 7-footer from Finland missed 15 games with a pelvic injury and saw his scoring and rebounding drop in his third season. He went from averaging 18.7 points and 9 rebounds in 2018-19 season to 14.7 and 6.3 last year.“Everyone knows he can put the ball on the floor and shoot it,” Donovan said. “But can we try to create some situations for him where he becomes a little bit more difficult to guard? I think, one, it's him understanding how to attack size mismatches. I think the other part of it, too is the team having recognition in transition of when he's open to find him."SHINING STARSFrom Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to Paul George and Chris Paul, Donovan coached some of the NBA's best players in Oklahoma City. He is taking over a team with no established superstars, and that didn't bother him.“I was more interested in what kind of relationship would Arturas and Marc and I have working going forward,” Donovan said.ON THE BALLCoby White opens his second season as the primary ballhandler.The 6-foot-4 guard from North Carolina showed promise as a rookie, averaging 13.2 points in a reserve role, and was particularly good down the stretch. He averaged 26.1 points over the final nine games, starting with a stretch where he scored 33 or more in three straight outings. That included a 35-point effort against Oklahoma City.The question is whether he's better suited to play point guard or shooting guard.TURNOVERThe Bulls opted to let guards Kris Dunn and Shaquille Harrison become unrestricted free agents rather than extend qualifying offers, parting with two solid defenders.The Bulls' most significant addition was Patrick Williams, with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, the Florida State product can defend all five spots.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAndrew Seligman, The Associated Press