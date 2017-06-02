K-State's Snyder criticized for refusing transfer request

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas State coach Bill Snyder watches his team warm up for the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Houston. Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder has been diagnosed with throat cancer, though treatments are going well and he says in a statement that he expects to be on the field for spring practice in March. The 77-year-old Snyder addressed his health in a statement Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, after rumors began circling that he was seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is defending his choice not to grant a wide receiver a release from his scholarship, a decision that has sparked controversy around his program.

Corey Sutton announced his desire to transfer, claiming Snyder did not follow through on certain promises of playing time. Sutton, who is from suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, told The Wichita Eagle that he provided Kansas State a list of 35 potential destinations and all of them were denied.

Snyder said Thursday night that his view is that players make a commitment to the program when they sign a national letter of intent, just as the program makes a commitment to them with a scholarship.

Sutton, who appeared in 10 games as a freshman last season, could leave for another school without receiving a release but he could not be on scholarship next season.

