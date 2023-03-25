K-State Wildcats women lose to Washington in Seattle in the Super 16 round of the WNIT

It was a tale of two halves for the K-State women’s basketball team in its game against Washington in the Super 16 of the WNIT on Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it was the second half that ultimately told the story.

Washington outscored Kansas State 38-23 as part of the Huskies’ 55-48 triumph over the Wildcats in Seattle.

K-State took a 25-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Gabby Gregory helped the Cats grab that lead with her three three-pointers in the second quarter. Gregory scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, including 5 of 9 on threes.

K-State though, made just 7 of 25 shots in the second half, to Washington’s 14-27, and was out-rebounded 19-11 in those final two quarters.

The loss ended K-State’s season at 19-17. The Wildcats had reached this point in the tournament with home victories over Wichita State and Wyoming.

Washington, meanwhile, improved to 18-14 and will face Oregon in the Great 8.

K-State leads the all-time series against Washington, 2-1.