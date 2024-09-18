K-State QB Avery Johnson raising money to help Maize principal in battle with cancer

Avery Johnson is dedicating the remainder of his season with the Kansas State football team to his former principal at Maize High.

Johnson, a sophomore quarterback for the Wildcats, has launched a fundraising campaign for Maize principal Chris Botts, who is battling cancer.

The goal is to raise $20,000 for Botts with every touchdown (both passing and rushing) that Johnson scores this season boosting the donations total. K-State fans and other supporters began donating to the cause on Wednesday. Because Johnson has already thrown for six touchdowns this season, the campaign immediately raised a few hundred dollars in less than one hour.

Johnson explained the campaign in a conversation with Botts, which he shared on social media.

“Every touchdown I score this year we are going to be able to donate some money to you through fans and everything like that,” Johnson said. “I just really want you to know how much I appreciate you and how excited I am. You are really a motivation to me just for how strong you are. I want you to know you aren’t going through this fight alone.”

Botts was diagnosed with large-cell neuroendocrine thymic cancer in March 2022, according to Johnson’s fundraising page. He is currently undergoing clinical trials in Houston, which requires extensive travel costs for him and his family.

After forming a strong bond with Botts as a student at Maize, Johnson decided to help.

“I’m speechless,” Botts said on social media. “The thing I have loved about you is that you have remained the same person, not that you don’t grow and change, but you are the same person you were as a freshman through today. You are humble and you carry yourself in a way that makes me damn proud.”

Botts went on to say that Johnson touched his heart with this campaign.

But he left him with this message: “You better start scoring some touchdowns.”