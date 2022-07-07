K-State picked fifth, KU last in 2022 Big 12 Conference preseason football media poll

Baylor was picked to finish first and Kansas State fifth, while Kansas for the 12th straight season was projected to place last in the Big 12 Conference football preseason media poll released Thursday.

Baylor, which defeated Oklahoma State in the 2021 Big 12 football championship game, placed first in the preseason poll for the first time in Big 12 history. Oklahoma topped the league preseason poll the past six seasons.

Baylor received 17 first-place votes and a total of 365 points. Oklahoma was right behind the Bears with 12 first-place votes and 354 points.

Oklahoma State placed third with nine firsts and 342 points, followed by Texas (two firsts and 289 points), Kansas State (no firsts, 261 points), Iowa State (one first, 180 points.), TCU (149 points), West Virginia (147 points), Texas Tech (119 points) and Kansas (48 points).

The media members who cover the Big 12 have been correct regarding Kansas in 10 of the past 11 seasons. KU placed ninth in 2014, a game ahead of Iowa State.

Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll, 2022

1. Baylor (17 first place votes) 365 points

2. Oklahoma (12) 354

3. Oklahoma State (9) 342

4. Texas (2) 289

5. Kansas State 261

6. Iowa State (1) 180

7. TCU 149

8. West Virginia 147

9. Texas Tech 119

10. Kansas 48

First-place votes in parenthesis