K-State overcomes 15-point 2nd-half hole, wins in OT, 75-69

  Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    1/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    2/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (3) is fouled by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    3/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (3) is fouled by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    4/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) drives past Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    5/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) drives past Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Kansas State forward Davion Bradford is fouled by Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    6/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State forward Davion Bradford is fouled by Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc tries to block a shot by Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    7/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc tries to block a shot by Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington shoots over Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    8/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington shoots over Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc, right, shoots over Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) and forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    9/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc, right, shoots over Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) and forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    10/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State forward George Conditt IV dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    11/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State forward George Conditt IV dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) celebrates with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    12/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) celebrates with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    13/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) shoots over Kansas State forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    14/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) shoots over Kansas State forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc is fouled by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    15/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc is fouled by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) runs down a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    16/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) runs down a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State forward George Conditt IV blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    17/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State forward George Conditt IV blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) is fouled by Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    18/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) is fouled by Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots over Kansas State guard Selton Miguel, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    19/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots over Kansas State guard Selton Miguel, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington fights for a rebound with Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    20/20

    Kansas St Iowa St Basketball

    Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington fights for a rebound with Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (3) is fouled by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) drives past Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State forward Davion Bradford is fouled by Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc tries to block a shot by Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington shoots over Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc, right, shoots over Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) and forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) celebrates with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) shoots over Kansas State forward Carlton Linguard Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc is fouled by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) runs down a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) is fouled by Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots over Kansas State guard Selton Miguel, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington fights for a rebound with Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
·2 min read

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Kansas State rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Iowa State 75-69 on Saturday.

Nowell made three 3-pointers and had six assists. Nijel Pack made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Mark Smith added 15 points and nine rebounds and Ismael Massoud scored 11 points for the Wildcats (13-11, 5-7 Big 12).

Izaiah Brockington scored 27 points with seven rebounds to lead the Cyclones (16-,9 3-9), who have lost four straight. Washington State transfer Aljaz Kunc made his first start for Iowa State and made five 3-pointers, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the first half.

Nowell, who had a 3-pointer blocked at the end of regulation, tied the game with 2:13 left in overtime to kick off a 9-0 run that included a 3 by the Little Rock transfer. Brockington hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to get the Cyclones back within four, but Massoud capped the win with a dunk.

A Brockington 3-pointer to open the second half extended Iowa State's lead to 15. Kansas State made a couple of runs to cut the deficit to single digits before taking its first lead at 60-58 on a 12-0 burst capped by a Moussoud bucket with four minutes to go.

It was 63-all after Pack hit a 3-pointer with 2:26 left. Those were the final points scored in regulation.

Kunc hit a trio of 3-pointers in a game-opening 13-0 Iowa State run. Five straight 3-pointers by the Wildcats with two apiece from Nowell and Pack, brought them back to within four with five minutes left in the half. Iowa State replied by ending the half on a 10-2 run, which Gabe Kalscheur started with a 3-pointer, to lead 40-28.

The teams will play again at Kansas State on Feb. 26. The Wildcats have won four straight in the series.

Kansas State is host to West Virginia on Monday. Iowa State is at TCU on Tuesday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

