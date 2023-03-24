K-State’s Markquis Nowell channels Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs QB was impressed

Nearly nine weeks ago, Chiefs fans held their breath when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in a postseason game.

Kansas State men’s basketball fans were in the same boat Thursday night during the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 game against Michigan State.

Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell rolled his ankle during the second half and needed help just getting to the sideline.

At that point, McKenzie Nelson of KSHB (Ch. 41) wrote on Twitter: “Somebody call @PatrickMahomes and find out what he did to his ankle at halftime of the divisional round of the playoffs to come back out and play. Markquis Nowell needs him”

Trainers tape Markquis Nowell, but he’s having a hard time putting any weight on that right ankle #NCAAM #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3gYETvtTuW — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) March 23, 2023

Like Mahomes, Nowell had the ankle wrapped and returned to the game. Shortly after he was back on the court, Nowell made a simply amazing three-pointer.

MARKQUIS NOWELL HOW pic.twitter.com/2w1ZazdcxF — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 24, 2023

Mahomes saw that shot and knew Nowell would be fine. He responded to Nelson on Twitter.

“He’s got it! I believe!!” Mahomes wrote of Nowell.

He’s got it! I believe!! https://t.co/QtguSdDHqM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 24, 2023

Mahomes was right.

Nowell was sensational as Kansas State won 98-93 in overtime. He had 20 points, five steals and 19 assists. That broke the record set by UNLV’s Mark Wade, who had 18 assists against Indiana in 1987.

“I’ll get in the ice bath and be fine,” Nowell told CBS after the game when asked about the ankle.

Following the victory, the Kansas State men’s team account tweeted: “Channeling some Mahomes magic.”

Yes, indeed.

Mahomes tweeted three bicep emojis (one more than the first time) and tagged Nowell.