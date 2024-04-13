K-Pop singer Park Boram dead at 30, according to reports

K-Pop singer Park Boram is dead at the age of 30, according to reports.

Xanadu Entertainment, which is Park's agency, issued a statement about the singer's death Friday. Park died Thursday in Korea and the cause of death is currently investigation, according to Variety and Deadline.

“We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11,” the Xanadu statement said.

Park Boram, pictured in 2015 in South Korea, is dead at age 30.

“All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace," the statement continued.

Park Boram's impact on K-Pop

Park first rose to fame on South Korean reality TV singing competition, "Superstar K2," and later released a hit single, "Beautiful" which peaked at No. 2 on the charts in the country. Park, who found fame in the mid-2010's, was also known for a slew of other songs such as "Celepretty," "Pretty Bae," "Sorry" and "Dynamic Love."

Park released a new single "I Miss You" just days before her death on April 3. According to the outlets, she was set to release a full-length album later this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Park Boram death: K-Pop singer dead at 30, reports say