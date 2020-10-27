K-pop band TWICE reveals its daring side on new album

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — TWICE, a popular K-pop group known for its catchy lyrics and colorful esthetics , has released its second full album, a collection that invites listeners into the band's more daring side.

“Eyes Wide Open,” released Monday, features 13 songs, including the lead single “I Can't Stop Me."

The all-female group, which debuted in 2015 and has achieved success in both Japan and South Korea, sat down with The Associated Press ahead of the release to talk about the project.

Nayeon, one of the band's nine members, said that “I Can't Stop Me" has a “retro” sound, with lyrics about “not being able to control ourselves crossing the line.”

The track sees TWICE explore the boundaries between good and bad, revealing a more daring side of the band — a departure from its happy-go-lucky style.

When asked to discuss boundaries they wouldn’t cross in their personal lives, the group — which has Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese members, all in their early 20s — didn’t elaborate.

“This is a difficult question!” Jihyo said with a cheeky smile.

K-pop bands like TWICE are celebrated for their tightly synchronized dance moves and spotless esthetics , often enduring years of training on the way to stardom. The demand for perfection never ends — leaving no room for mistakes, either onstage or off.

Group member Sana said balancing a hectic schedule with onstage perfection wasn’t easy when TWICE first started.

“We had so many venues we needed to perform at, but we had very limited time to prepare," she said. “There were lots of moments when we’d practice for three hours twice a day and get on stage right away. So preparing and having to give perfect performances to so many people in such a rushed time weighed on us.”

“We could’ve done better and wanted to do better,” she added. "It was difficult to go through moments of not having control.”

But with half a decade of experience under their belt, the band is now allowed more breathing room.

“We don’t try too hard to be perfect,” said Tzuyu, the band's Taiwanese singer. “I think I try to enjoy the moment instead of being so harsh on myself.”

As K-pop goes global thanks to bands like BTS and Blackpink, TWICE has its eyes on the U.S. market, planning to release English-language songs in the near future.

Juwon Park, The Associated Press