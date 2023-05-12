K-Pop band BTS revealed as authors of mystery book fans believed was written by Taylor Swift

K-Pop band BTS - Astrid Stawiarz

K-Pop band BTS have been unmasked as the authors of an unreleased book which soared to the top of the pre-sale charts after Taylor Swift fans incorrectly guessed it was by her.

The literary world was left scratching its head when the book, known only as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023”, soared in the pre-sale charts without its author being made public.

‌The pop star’s dedicated fanbase of “Swifties” believed the book was a tell-all memoir.

‌But the mystery has now been solved, as publisher Flatiron Books, a month earlier than planned, announced the book was actually by BTS.

‌Journalist Myeongseok Kang along with the seven members of the group – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - wrote Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

‌The book, translated into English by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, will be structured as an oral history of their story.

‌The rush began after a document, supposedly from Flatiron, began circulating on social media for a book that would have “global appeal” and draw “massive publicity”.

‌“This is not a political book. It is a fun, celebratory title and will skew slightly younger, but is for people of all ages,” the document said, before likening it to Spare by Prince Harry.

‌Swifties pointed to the planned announcement day – June 13 – as evidence it was penned by the mega star as 13 is the singer’s favourite number.

‌They observed that the book’s 544 page-count – or 5 4 4 – also adds up to 13.

Swift often peppers her work with “Easter eggs” – secret messages for her army of fans.

‌But, according to the cyber-Swifties, concrete proof that the $570 million songwriter turned to literature was found in a post on her Instagram page.

‌In a post announcing the release of a new version of her third album, Speak Now, Swift addressed those viewing it as “dear reader”.

‌Speculation led the book to become a bestseller on the Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites earlier this week.

‌BTS announced they were going on a hiatus last June, citing a desire to work on solo projects as well as exhaustion and pressure.

‌“It’s not that we’re disbanding,” member Suga said. “We’re just living apart for a while.”

‌Any reunification has been delayed until at least 2025, given that its members must perform their mandatory military service.

‌BTS are the biggest-selling artists in South Korean history and the first to cross over to Western pop-culture ubiquity.

‌They have a global fanbase of tens of millions, including a massive following in the UK.‌

The band became the first act from South Korea to top the Billboard 200 albums chart and the first to debut at number one in the US singles charts.

‌The group was also the first non-English speaking and Asian act to hold a sold-out concert in Wembley, with the first night of the event in 2019 selling out within 90 minutes.

