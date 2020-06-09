K-pop 'army' becomes unlikely ally of Black Lives Matter movement

K-pop boy band is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement - Jordan Strauss/Invision

A formidable online army of K-pop fans has embraced the Black Lives Matter movement, raising funds and drowning out anti-black hashtags with memes and videos of their favourite groups.

The vociferous leagues of fans devoted to South Korea’s globally adored pop groups have long been a force to be reckoned with on social media, but fan accounts are increasingly using their collective voice to rally for charitable causes.

On Saturday, when BTS, one of the most famous K-pop boy bands in the world, donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter campaigns against violence and systemic racism, their fans, known as the ARMY, began to trend the hashtag #MatchAMillion to double the amount.

In just over 24 hours, a fan collective called One in an Army, which was spearheading the donation drive, had also raised more than $1m thanks to donations from tens of thousands of well-wishers.

"We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard,” it said in a press release.

Fan groups used their power again to overwhelm the hashtag #whitelivesmatter #alllivesmatter and #bluelivesmatter which were being used by white supremacists or racist posts to oppose the BLM’s demands for justice for black people and an end to police brutality.

Clicking on the hashtags now releases a barrage of pictures and videos of K-pop stars.

The online activism does not stop with hashtags. When the Dallas Police Department asked people on Twitter to send videos of “illegal activity from the protests” to an app, K-pop fans flooded and crashed it with tributes to their favourite stars.

K-pop celebrities have also used their influential platforms to speak out on racial inequality and support the BLM cause.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," BTS said on its Twitter account. "We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."