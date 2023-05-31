K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, K-One Technology Berhad (KLSE:K1) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for K-One Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0021 = RM247k ÷ (RM163m - RM47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, K-One Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 17%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for K-One Technology Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of K-One Technology Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

K-One Technology Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.2% on its capital. In addition to that, K-One Technology Berhad is employing 35% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 29% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On K-One Technology Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that K-One Technology Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Considering the stock has delivered 9.1% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with K-One Technology Berhad (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

