K&S Corporation Limited's (ASX:KSC) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that K&S' (ASX:KSC) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study K&S' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for K&S is:

3.4% = AU$9.4m ÷ AU$277m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of K&S' Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

It is quite clear that K&S' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that K&S grew its net income at a significant rate of 25% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared K&S' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about K&S''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is K&S Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

K&S has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and K&S is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, K&S has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like K&S has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for K&S by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

