K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Shares Could Be 23% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (CA$, Millions)

CA$31.3m

CA$28.9m

CA$27.5m

CA$26.7m

CA$26.3m

CA$26.2m

CA$26.2m

CA$26.4m

CA$26.6m

CA$26.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x4

Est @ -7.66%

Est @ -4.85%

Est @ -2.89%

Est @ -1.52%

Est @ -0.55%

Est @ 0.12%

Est @ 0.59%

Est @ 0.92%

Est @ 1.15%

Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8%

CA$29.1

CA$24.9

CA$22.0

CA$19.8

CA$18.1

CA$16.7

CA$15.5

CA$14.5

CA$13.6

CA$12.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$187m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$27m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.7%) = CA$452m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$452m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= CA$214m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$401m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$29.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at K-Bro Linen as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for K-Bro Linen

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Dividends are not covered by earnings.

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For K-Bro Linen, there are three further aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with K-Bro Linen .

  2. Future Earnings: How does KBL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

