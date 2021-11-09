K-Bro Delivers Solid 2021 Q3 Results With Continued Recoveries in Hospitality Revenue

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announces its 2021 Q3 financial and operating results.

2021 Q3 Financial and Operating Highlights

Consolidated healthcare revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 0.4% compared to Q3 2020.

Consolidated hospitality revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 80.0% compared to Q3 2020.

EBITDA decreased in the third quarter to $11.6 million compared to $12.7 million over the comparable 2020 period.

EBITDA margin decreased to 18.9% in the current year from 24.7% over the comparable 2020 period. For the third quarter, the reduction in EBITDA margin is related to the lower amount of CEWS in 2021, additional labour costs incurred due to exceedingly tight labour markets in almost all of the cities in which we operate, repricing of the Corporation's existing business in Edmonton and Calgary with AHS which took effect on August 1, 2021 in advance of new rural business being transitioned to the Corporation, as well as transition costs for the new AHS accounts.

On a consolidated basis excluding IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") for the three months ended September 30, 2021 the Corporation recorded adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million and adjusted net earnings of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. This is a decrease over the comparable 2020 period where adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million and adjusted net earnings was $3.5 million.

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $1.3 million to $2.1 million compared to $3.4 million in the comparative period of 2020, and as a percentage of revenue decreased by 3.2% to 3.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 15.1% in the current year from 21.0% over the comparable 2020 period.

During the third quarter, K-Bro declared dividends of $0.300 per common share and distributable cash was $0.737 per common share on a fully diluted basis.

Linda McCurdy, President & CEO of K-Bro commented, "I am pleased with our third quarter results of 2021, with adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1%. Healthcare revenues for 2021 saw increases of approximately 0.4% on a year-over-year basis due to increased customer demand, conversion to reusable products, new and short-term customers and price increases. Our 11 year contract with AHS commenced on August 1, 2021 and we began the transition of the new rural business in late Q3 2021. We anticipate completion by mid-2022. While we experienced a strong recovery of our hospitality business in the quarter, exceedingly tight labour markets in certain of the cities in which we operate resulted in additional costs being incurred to process the volumes," concluded McCurdy.

Highlights and Significant Events for Fiscal 2021

Alberta Contract Award

In October 2020, AHS issued a request for proposal for linen services (the "AHS RFP"). The AHS RFP encompassed the linen services provided by the Corporation to AHS under its AHS Calgary contract, as well as the linen services provided by the Corporation to AHS in Edmonton, for which volumes were under contract as part of two existing agreements until 2022 and 2023 respectively. The AHS RFP also included new volume for additional rural and urban locations in Alberta.

On April 27, 2021, the Corporation was selected to provide laundry services for Alberta Health Services ("AHS") for the entire province. The award is the result of a competitive RFP process and extends K-Bro's existing relationships with AHS.

On July 26, 2021, the Corporation announced the signing of a new 11-year contract, with renewal options for up to an additional 9 years, to provide laundry and linen services for AHS province-wide. The contract is anticipated to add approximately $10.0 million in incremental annual revenue with margins consistent with K-Bro's historical adjusted EBITDA margin without the adoption of IFRS 16. The Corporation expects to incur one-time transition costs and have temporary margin impacts as the new volume is transitioned into the Corporation's two facilities in Edmonton and Calgary. It is anticipated that the Corporation will return to normalized margins once the transition is complete in mid-2022. Capital expenditures are projected in the amount of approximately $10 million for new linen carts and additional equipment to support the additional volumes.

The award renews all of K-Bro's existing volume in Edmonton and Calgary and awards additional healthcare volume for other sites in Alberta. The new volume will be serviced from K-Bro's existing state-of-the-art facilities in Edmonton and Calgary. The transition of new rural business from AHS commenced in late Q3 2021 and is anticipated to be completed by mid-2022.

Capital Investment Plan

For fiscal 2021, the Corporation's planned capital spending is expected to be approximately $5.0 million on a consolidated basis. This guidance includes both strategic and maintenance capital requirements to support existing base business in both Canada and the UK and does not take into account amounts accrued in 2020 that were paid in 2021, nor does this account for the projected $10.0 million in additional capital expenditures to support the new AHS business that was announced earlier in 2021 and is discussed above under the Alberta Contract Award. We will continue to assess capital needs within our facilities and prioritize projects that have shorter term paybacks as well as those that are required to maintain efficient and reliable operations.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused world governments to institute travel restrictions, impacting travel both in and out of Canada and the UK. This has had and is expected to continue to have a significant adverse impact on the Corporation's hospitality business, the duration of which we are unable to predict with any degree of accuracy.

Since mid-March 2020, we have seen significantly reduced hotel occupancy rates compared to historical levels. Demand for both business and leisure airline travel has declined significantly on a global basis, and airlines are responding by cancelling international and domestic flights. Accordingly, hospitality volumes in all of our Canadian and UK markets have slowed to historically low levels.

In addition to this, in late Q1 2020 and into Q2 2020 we saw decreases in our healthcare business as a result of hospitals and health authorities taking measures to prepare for anticipated surges in COVID-19 related occupancy (i.e., cancellation of elective surgeries). Since the first half of 2020, we saw a return to more normal healthcare levels with subsequent quarters increasing above historical levels due to increased demand however we cannot predict with certainty how the progression of COVID-19 will impact overall volumes.

The following table depicts the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation's revenue for 2020 and 2021.

















Month Healthcare

Revenue Change

(2020 compared to

2019) Hospitality

Revenue Change

(2020 compared to

2019) Consolidated

Revenue Change

(2020 compared to

2019) Month Healthcare

Revenue Change

(2021 compared to

2019) Hospitality

Revenue Change

(2021 compared to

2019) Consolidated

Revenue Change

(2021 compared to

2019) January 3% 7% 5% January 25% -80% -14% February 5% 7% 6% February 26% -82% -19% March 0% -27% -12% March 28% -80% -20% Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 (Jan

to March) 3% -6% -1% Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2019 (Jan

to March) 26% -81% -18% April -8% -94% -45% April 24% -81% -22% May 2% -92% -39% May 21% -69% -19% June 9% -90% -40% June 22% -49% -13% Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 (April to June) 1% -92% -41% Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2019

(April to June) 23% -66% -18% July 13% -76% -29% July 16% -40% -11% August 12% -59% -23% August 11% -30% -9% September 12% -53% -20% September 12% -28% -8% Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 (July to September) 12% -63% -24% Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2019 (July to September) 13% -33% -9% October 12% -61% -20% October





November 19% -69% -18% November





December 24% -78% -22% December





Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 (October to December) 18% -69% -20% Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2019 (October to December)





YTD 9% -60% -22% YTD 21% -57% -15%

Although the Corporation has developed and implemented measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which include, temporary restructuring through consolidating operations, reducing headcount, reducing certain capital expenditures and accessing available government assistance programs, earnings will continue to be particularly affected if we continue to experience reductions in travel and reduced hospitality and healthcare occupancy rates. The extent of such negative effects on our business and our financial and operational performance will depend on future developments, including the duration, spread and severity of outbreaks, the availability and effectiveness of the vaccine, the duration and geographic scope of related travel advisories and restrictions and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for personal and business travel, all of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any degree of accuracy. As hotels are continuing to experience significantly reduced occupancy rates, our 2021 consolidated results of operations will continue to be significantly impacted. Additionally, our suppliers or other third parties we rely upon may experience delays or shortages, which could have an adverse effect on our business prospects and results of operations.

As an ongoing risk, the duration and full financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, and continues to be offset through the Corporation's business continuity plan and other mitigating measures. Any estimate of the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and, accordingly, estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may materially and adversely affect the Corporation's operations, financial results and condition in future periods are also subject to significant uncertainty.

Therefore, uncertainty about judgments, estimates and assumptions made by management during the preparation of the Corporation's interim condensed consolidated financial statements related to potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, and note disclosures could result in a material adjustment to the carrying value of the assets or liabilities affected.

Impairment of Assets

Impairment testing at March 31, 2020

Management assessed that impairment indicators existed at March 31, 2020, specifically for the five CGUs that rely primarily on hospitality revenues as a result of the significant impact that COVID-19 had on the hospitality industry.

For the five CGUs who rely primarily on hospitality revenues an impairment test was completed using a probability-weighted discounted cash flow approach whereby the recoverable amount was based on the higher of an asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use (being the present value of the expected future cash flows of the relevant asset or CGU).

The key assumptions in calculating the recoverable amount of the five CGU's were as follows:



March 31,

2020 Long-term growth rate % 2.0% to 3.0% Pre-tax discount rate % 10.5% to 12.5%

For the March 31, 2020 impairment test, management's probability weighted approach was evaluated based on an equally weighted probability of a one year downturn in sales to the worst case of a two year downturn in sales. The scenarios estimated a decline of 70% for 2020 and 50% for 2021, with sales returning to normalized levels thereafter with sales growth estimates used between 2% to 3%.

As a result of this testing at March 31, 2020, an impairment loss of $5,516 was recognized for three CGUs in the Canadian division, of which $3,177 was allocated to goodwill and $2,339 was allocated to PP&E. The table below summarizes the impairment details:

CGU Allocated to

Goodwill Allocated to

PP&E Total

impairment

recorded Recoverable

Amount Montreal $ 823 $ - $ 823 $ 2,485 Quebec 654 2,339 2,993 (1,917) Victoria 1,700 - 1,700 5,433

$ 3,177 $ 2,339 $ 5,516 $ 6,001

Based on management's review, there were no CGUs as at September 30, 2021 showing signs of impairment that were not already considered at March 31, 2020 and updated as required at December 31, 2020. The Corporation will continue to carefully monitor the situation as it pertains to COVID-19 and further consider if there are new, or additional indicators, that exist during the year.

With the ongoing development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the length and severity of these developments is therefore subject to significant uncertainty, and accordingly may materially and adversely affect assumptions used in the consideration of the impairment of assets, impact whether a CGU has been impaired, and may change prior recorded impairment amounts.

Financial Results











For The Three Months Ended September 30,



(thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2021 UK

Division

2021 2021 Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 46,169 $ 15,324 $ 61,493 $ 43,045 $ 8,394 $ 51,439 10,054 19.5% Expenses included in EBITDA 36,659 13,237 49,896 30,999 7,721 38,720 11,176 28.9% EBITDA 9,510 2,087 11,597 12,046 673 12,719 (1,122) -8.8% EBITDA as a % of revenue 20.6% 13.6% 18.9% 28.0% 8.0% 24.7% -5.8% -23.5% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 7,959 1,313 9,272 10,609 176 10,785 (1,513) -14.0% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16as a % of revenue 17.2% 8.6% 15.1% 24.6% 2.1% 21.0% -5.9% -28.1% Net earnings (loss) 2,944 (796) 2,148 4,404 (962) 3,442 (1,294) -37.6% Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.277 $ (0.075) $ 0.202 $ 0.417 $ (0.091) $ 0.326 $ (0.124) -38.0% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.275 $ (0.074) $ 0.201 $ 0.413 $ (0.090) $ 0.323 $ (0.122) -37.8% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.30



$ 0.300 $ - 0.0% Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 3,034 (763) 2,271 4,422 (879) 3,543 (1,272) -35.9% Basic adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.286 $ (0.072) $ 0.214 $ 0.419 $ (0.083) $ 0.335 $ (0.121) -36.1% Diluted adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 0.284 $ (0.071) $ 0.212 $ 0.415 $ (0.082) $ 0.332 $ (0.120) -36.1% Total assets



330,494



338,591 (8,097) -2.4% Long-term debt (excludes lease liabilities)



38,270



59,325 (21,055) -35.5% Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



12,543



(504) 13,047 2588.7% Net change in non-cash working capital items



1,978



(13,724) 15,702 114.4% Share-based compensation expense



486



693 (207) -29.9% Maintenance capital expenditures



426



35 391 1117.1% Principal elements of lease payments



1,766



1,442 324 22.5% Distributable cash flow



7,887



11,050 (3,163) -28.6% Dividends declared



3,216



3,203 13 0.4% Payout ratio



40.8%



29.0% 11.8% 40.7%





































For The Nine Months Ended September 30,



(thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2021 UK

Division

2021 2021 Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 135,027 $ 26,755 $ 161,782 $ 122,109 $ 24,125 $ 146,234 15,548 10.6% Expenses included in EBITDA 103,137 24,782 127,919 95,695 24,022 119,717 8,202 6.9% EBITDA 31,890 1,973 33,863 26,414 103 26,517 7,346 27.7% EBITDA as a % of revenue 23.6% 7.4% 20.9% 21.6% 0.4% 18.1% 2.8% 15.5% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 27,412 (367) 27,045 27,597 (2,145) 25,452 1,593 6.3% Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 as a % of revenue 20.3% -1.4% 16.7% 22.6% -8.9% 17.4% -0.7% -4.0% Net earnings (loss) 11,561 (4,368) 7,193 6,392 (4,745) 1,647 5,546 336.7% Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.090 $ (0.412) $ 0.678 $ 0.606 $ (0.450) $ 0.156 $ 0.522 334.6% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.083 $ (0.409) $ 0.674 $ 0.601 $ (0.446) $ 0.155 $ 0.519 334.8% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.90



$ 0.900 $ - 0.0% Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 11,676 (4,250) 7,426 10,767 (4,947) 5,820 1,606 27.6% Basic adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 1.101 $ (0.401) $ 0.700 $ 1.020 $ (0.469) $ 0.552 $ 0.148 26.8% Diluted adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share $ 1.094 $ (0.398) $ 0.695 $ 1.013 $ (0.465) $ 0.547 $ 0.148 27.1% Total assets



330,494



338,591 (8,097) -2.4% Long-term debt (excludes lease liabilities)



38,270



59,325 (21,055) -35.5% Cash provided by operating activities



24,132



17,373 6,759 38.9% Net change in non-cash working capital items



(4,352)



(13,639) 9,287 68.1% Share-based compensation expense



1,431



1,389 42 3.0% Maintenance capital expenditures



813



643 170 26.4% Principal elements of lease payments



5,360



4,595 765 16.6% Distributable cash flow



20,880



24,385 (3,505) -14.4% Dividends declared



9,630



9,580 50 0.5% Payout ratio



46.1%



39.3% 6.8% 17.3%





(1) See "Terminology" for further details (2) Q1 2020 includes an adjustment of $5.5 million for an impairment related charge to the Canadian Division, and is excluded in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings (loss).

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the period from November 1 to November 30, 2021, to be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021. The Corporation's policy is for shareholders of record on the last business day of a calendar month to receive dividends during the fifteen days following the end of such month. K-Bro designates this dividend as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

OUTLOOK

While the COVID-19 pandemic will have a continued significant negative impact on our hospitality revenue, management believes the prospects for the Corporation's healthcare business remains strong in the medium-to-long-term. By providing integral laundry and linen processing services to the hospitality and healthcare sectors, the Corporation has been designated an "essential" service in the jurisdictions in which it operates, which has allowed the Corporation's facilities to remain open and continue "normal" operations. This has mitigated some of the more dramatic financial and operational impacts experienced by many other businesses in other industries. In addition, management believes that the financial flexibility provided by our strong balance sheet will enable us to operate without disruption to our business model while maintaining our ability to service the healthcare and hospitality sectors in our Canadian and UK markets. For further information about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, see the "Summary of Interim Results, and Key Events".

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a market leader for laundry and textile rental services in Scotland and the North East of England. K­­­‑Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the UK, providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include nine processing facilities and two distribution centres under three distinctive brands: K‑Bro Linen Systems Inc., Buanderie HMR and Les Buanderies Dextraze. The Corporation operates in ten Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the UK include Fishers, which was acquired by K‑Bro on November 27, 2017. Fishers was established in 1900 and is a leading operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. The Corporation operates six UK sites located in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR").

TERMINOLOGY

Throughout this news release and other documents referred to herein, and in order to provide a better understanding of the financial results, K-Bro uses the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "debt to total capital", "distributable cash" and "payout ratio". These terms do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the CICA Handbook. Therefore, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, distributable cash and payout ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Specifically, the terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted net earnings per share", "distributable cash", and "payout ratio" have been defined as follows:

EBITDA

K‑Bro reports EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) as a key measure used by management to evaluate performance. EBITDA is utilized to measure compliance with debt covenants and to make decisions related to dividends to Shareholders. We believe EBITDA assists investors to assess our performance on a consistent basis as it is an indication of our capacity to generate income from operations before taking into account management's financing decisions and costs of consuming tangible and intangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency and management's estimate of their useful life. Accordingly, EBITDA comprises revenues less operating costs before financing costs, capital asset and intangible asset amortization, and income taxes.

EBITDA is a sub‑total presented within the statement of earnings in accordance with the amendments made to IAS 1 which became effective January 1, 2016. EBITDA is not considered an alternative to net earnings in measuring K‑Bro's performance. EBITDA should not be used as an exclusive measure of cash flow since it does not account for the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt changes and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the consolidated statements of cash flows.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 (1) Net earnings $ 2,148

$ 3,442

$ 7,193

$ 1,647 Add:















Income tax expense 1,782

1,296

3,787

971

Finance expense 883

1,141

2,649

3,125

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,927

5,885

17,667

17,891

Amortization of intangible assets 857

955

2,567

2,883 EBITDA $ 11,597

$ 12,719

$ 33,863

$ 26,517





(1) Q1 2020 includes an adjustment of $5.5 million for an impairment related charge to the Canadian Division.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16

Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 is a measure which has been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical EBITDA to current results. "Adjusted EBITDA" without adoption of IFRS 16 is defined as EBITDA (defined above) with the exclusion of IFRS 16, and certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.





Three Months Ended September 30, (thousands) Canadian

Division

2021 UK

Division

2021 2021 Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 EBITDA $ 9,510 $ 2,087 $ 11,597 $ 12,046 $ 673 $ 12,719 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (319) (452) (771) (332) (321) (653)

Occupancy costs (1,232) (322) (1,554) (1,105) (176) (1,281) EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 7,959 $ 1,313 $ 9,272 $ 10,609 $ 176 $ 10,785















Add back non-reoccuring items:













Impairment of assets - - - - - -















Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 7,959 $ 1,313 $ 9,272 $ 10,609 $ 176 $ 10,785





Nine Months Ended September 30, (thousands) Canadian

Division

2021 UK

Division

2021 2021 Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 EBITDA $ 31,890 $ 1,973 $ 33,863 $ 26,414 $ 103 $ 26,517 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (987) (1,375) (2,362) (1,019) (1,141) (2,160)

Occupancy costs (3,491) (965) (4,456) (3,314) (1,107) (4,421) EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 27,412 $ (367) $ 27,045 $ 22,081 $ (2,145) $ 19,936















Add back non-reoccuring items:













Impairment of assets - - - 5,516 - 5,516















Adjusted EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 27,412 $ (367) $ 27,045 $ 27,597 $ (2,145) $ 25,452

Adjusted net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 and adjusted net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 per Share

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are measures which have been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical net earnings to current results. "Adjusted net earnings" is defined as net earnings with the exclusion of IFRS 16, and certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.





Three Months Ended September 30, (thousands) Canadian

Division

2021 UK

Division

2021 2021 Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 2,944 $ (796) $ 2,148 $ 4,404 $ (962) $ 3,442 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (319) (452) (771) (332) (321) (653)

Occupancy costs (1,232) (322) (1,554) (1,105) (176) (1,281)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,251 679 1,930 1,096 503 1,599

Finance expense 422 139 561 364 95 459

Income tax (recovery) (32) (11) (43) (5) (18) (23)















Net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 3,034 $ (763) $ 2,271 $ 4,422 $ (879) $ 3,543















Add back non-reoccuring items (net of income taxes):













Impairment of assets - - - - - -















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 3,034 $ (763) $ 2,271 $ 4,422 $ (879) $ 3,543















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 10,611,024 10,611,024 10,611,024 10,562,663 10,562,663 10,562,663

Diluted 10,699,841 10,699,841 10,699,841 10,666,540 10,666,540 10,666,540















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share:













Basic $0.286 ($0.072) $0.214 $0.419 ($0.083) $0.335

Diluted $0.284 ($0.071) $0.212 $0.415 ($0.082) $0.332





Nine Months Ended September 30, (thousands) Canadian

Division

2021 UK

Division

2021 2021 Canadian

Division

2020 UK

Division

2020 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 11,561 $ (4,368) $ 7,193 $ 6,392 $ (4,745) $ 1,647 Add back IFRS 16 Adjustments:













Delivery (987) (1,375) (2,362) (1,019) (1,141) (2,160)

Occupancy costs $ (3,491) $ (965) (4,456) (3,314) (1,107) (4,421)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment $ 3,492 $ 2,053 5,545 3,300 1,704 5,004

Finance expense $ 1,141 $ 433 1,574 1,121 301 1,422

Income tax (recovery) $ (40) $ (28) (68) (22) 41 19















Net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 11,676 $ (4,250) $ 7,426 $ 6,458 $ (4,947) $ 1,511















Add back non-reoccuring items (net of income taxes):













Impairment of assets - - - 4,309 - 4,309















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 11,676 $ (4,250) $ 7,426 $ 10,767 $ (4,947) $ 5,820















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 10,604,170 10,604,170 10,604,170 10,551,230 10,551,230 10,551,230

Diluted 10,677,525 10,677,525 10,677,525 10,631,404 10,631,404 10,631,404















Adjusted net earnings (loss) without adoption of IFRS 16 per share:













Basic $1.101 ($0.401) $0.700 $1.020 ($0.469) $0.552

Diluted $1.094 ($0.398) $0.695 $1.013 ($0.465) $0.547

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is a measure used by management to evaluate the Corporation's performance. While the closest IFRS measure is cash provided by operating activities, distributable cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It should be noted that although we consider this measure to be distributable cash flow, financial and non‑financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for dividends, re‑investment in the Corporation, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that distributable cash flow may not actually be available for growth or distribution from the Corporation. Management refers to "Distributable cash flow" as to cash provided by (used in) operating activities with the addition of net changes in non‑cash working capital items, less share‑based compensation, maintenance capital expenditures and principal elements of lease payments.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands) 2021 2020

2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,543 $ (504)

$ 24,132 $ 17,373 Deduct (add):











Net changes in non-cash working capital items 1,978 (13,724)

(4,352) (13,639)

Share-based compensation expense 486 693

1,431 1,389

Maintenance capital expenditures 426 35

813 643

Principal elements of lease payments 1,766 1,442

5,360 4,595 Distributable cash flow $ 7,887 $ 11,050

$ 20,880 $ 24,385

Payout Ratio

"Payout ratio" is defined by management as the actual cash dividend divided by distributable cash. This is a key measure used by investors to value K-Bro, assess its performance and provide an indication of the sustainability of dividends. The payout ratio depends on the distributable cash and the Corporation's dividend policy.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands) 2021 2020

2021 2020

Cash dividends 3,216 3,203

9,630 9,580

Distributable cash flow 7,887 11,050

20,880 24,385 Payout ratio 40.8% 29.0%

46.1% 39.3%

Debt to Total Capital

"Debt to total capital" is defined by management as the total long‑term debt (excludes lease liabilities) divided by the Corporation's total capital. This is a measure used by investors to assess the Corporation's financial structure.

Distributable cash flow, payout ratio, debt to total capital adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share are not calculations based on IFRS and are not considered an alternative to IFRS measures in measuring K‑Bro's performance. Distributable cash Flow, payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per share do not have standardized meanings in IFRS and are therefore not likely to be comparable with similar measures used by other issuers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‑looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward‑looking information. Statements regarding such forward‑looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause K-Bro's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: (i) risks associated with acquisitions, including the possibility of undisclosed material liabilities; (ii) K-Bro's competitive environment; (iii) utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; (iv) K-Bro's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk including, without limitation, in connection with the settlement of definitive documentation in respect there of; (v) increased capital expenditure requirements; (vi) reliance on key personnel; (vii) changing trends in government outsourcing; (viii) changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the United Kingdom (the "UK"); (ix) the availability of future financing; * textile demand; (xi) the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation, which has been significant to date and which we believe will continue to be significant for the short to medium term; (xii) availability and access to labour; (xiii) rising wage rates in all jurisdictions the Corporation operates and (ix) foreign currency risk. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include: (i) volumes and pricing assumptions; (ii) expected impact of labour cost initiatives; (iii) frequency of one-time costs impacting quarterly and annual financial results; (iv) foreign exchange rates; (v) the level of capital expenditures and (vi) the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation. Although the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this MD&A may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this MD&A. Forward looking information included in this MD&A includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, anticipated future capital spending and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth, as well as statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation.

All forward‑looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward‑looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, K‑Bro does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward‑looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This news release also makes reference to certain measures in this document that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, are considered non‑GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see "Terminology" for further discussion.

