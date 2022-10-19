a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shareholders are up 25% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 84% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

a.k.a. Brands Holding fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on a.k.a. Brands Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt a.k.a. Brands Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 84% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 48%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with a.k.a. Brands Holding .

