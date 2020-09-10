All K-12 students in need have access to TELUS high speed internet for only $9.95 per month

In partnership with local school boards and educators, TELUS helps ensure all K-12 students in B.C. and Alberta have access to high speed internet to support virtual learning throughout what will be an unconventional school year



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though it’s still early September, the 2020-2021 school year is shaping up to be the most unusual to date. No matter what may happen, students are learning and studying online more than ever before, and TELUS is stepping up to help students and families in need across B.C. and Alberta stay connected by giving them access to high speed internet at home. The TELUS Internet for Good program provides high speed broadband internet for only $9.95 per month. Previously, eligibility for the program was limited to families that were receiving the maximum Child Care Benefit from the federal government. However, in April, TELUS partnered with local School Boards to expedite the process of bringing this critical connectivity to all students who needed it to continue learning safely at home. Throughout the summer months, TELUS and the School Boards further simplified the process to ensure all K-12 students in need will have a reliable high speed internet connection at home this September.

“At TELUS, leveraging our technology to help young people realize their full potential is fundamental to the passionate social purpose we all embrace. As students return to school this month, this program ensures every student can stay connected to exciting learning opportunities, whether they are in the classroom or connecting virtually,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “TELUS has a longstanding commitment to build strong, connected and compassionate communities, as reflected through our Internet for Good program, which provides more than 200,000 low-income families in British Columbia and Alberta with access to high speed internet and digital literacy training tools. This partnership further expands the reach of this critical program and exemplifies our team’s passionate dedication to keeping young people safe and connected during this unprecedented health crisis.”

Through the partnership with TELUS, teachers and principals identify families in need and give them a unique redemption code to access TELUS Internet for Good. Families can also express their need for connectivity to their school and receive a code. Once families have a unique Internet for Good redemption code, they can contact TELUS to set up their Internet service for $9.95 per month, ensuring students stay connected whether they are attending school in person or participating virtually at home.

TELUS Internet for Good for Students is part of the TELUS Connecting for Good portfolio of programs, which ensures our world-leading technology can create meaningful change by bridging digital divides and ensuring equal access to technology for Canadians in need. Since the pandemic began, TELUS has dedicated $150 million to support Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis, including:

Expanding TELUS Internet for Good to 110,000 British Columbians and 69,000 Albertans living with a disability and receiving financial disability from the provincial government.

Offering adult and youth sized TELUS reusable critter masks featuring TELUS’ loveable critters and nature themes. Until September 11, youth sized critter mask 3-packs are on sale for $35 on telus.com and in select stores across Canada, with all proceeds going to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation supporting COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada.

and in select stores across Canada, with all proceeds going to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation supporting COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada. Donating more than 14,000 devices, tablets and prepaid SIM cards valued at more than $8.75 million to help isolated seniors, hospitalized patients and vulnerable Canadians stay connected.

To continue to help Canadians of all ages have a positive experience as digital citizens, TELUS Wise® has released a new online workshop for parents just in time for an uncertain return to school. Whether in-person, homeschooling or attending class virtually, the new workshop offers tips to help parents navigate screen time, gaming, sexting, cyberbullying and more.

