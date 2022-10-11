Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



11 October 2022

Corporate Announcement No. 115/2022

Jyske Realkredit to acquire Danish mortgage and property loans from Svenska Handelsbanken after green light from the regulators

Further to the Corporate Announcement of 20 June 2022 (Announcement No. 72), the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved Jyske Bank A/S’ acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s and Stadshypotek AB’s business activities in Denmark.

In connection with the closing of the transaction Jyske Realkredit is expected as previously announced to acquire the mortgage and property loans of Handelsbanken and Stadshypotek AB, that fulfil the Danish rules applicable to mortgage financing.





Contact person: Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +45 40 25 88 74

11 October 2022



