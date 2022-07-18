Jysk comes to Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Shoppers are about to embark on a new shopping experience with the opening of Jysk, a home furnishing retailer that opened Saturday in the former Winners building at 767-805 Memorial Avenue.

Jysk, which is pronounced “yisk,” features Scandinavian-designed products which include furniture, accessories, mattresses, bedding, and outdoor products in an intimate, hassle-free shopping experience.

Similar to its rival Ikea, both are Scandinavian-based furniture stores, but Jysk claims lower affordable prices.

At least 25 new jobs will be created in the new 25,000-square-foot store.

Paul Bouchard, the company’s district manager, says they have been working to offer a unique shopping experience to their customers while providing excellent service and reliable quality.

“We’re very happy to be in Thunder Bay and we are bringing our great company to this great town,” he said, while wearing work gloves and stepping away from the store’s display construction.

“We enjoy helping customers with our product knowledge and expertise. This new store offers our customers a great layout with Jysk products set up and displayed as you would like to see them in your own home.”

Bouchard says they are in the midst of growing the company by opening 10 stores across Canada in the next year. Thunder Bay’s store is the first in the project.

Bouchard says Jysk is not only in competition with Ikea but other stores as well.

“Our competition is basically a little bit of everybody. It’s not just Ikea, it’s Bath and Beyond and Bouclair and other stores,” he said. “We have at least 10 categories which include everything from curtains to pillows to kitchen ware. We have a little bit of everything.”

Bouchard added that their competitive prices will bring a great service to the city.

In 1979, Jysk founder, Lars Larsen, opened his first store in Denmark’s second-largest city of Aarhus, where it is still located today. In 1984 he opened a store in Germany, the first of his stores beyond the country’s border.

Owned by the family behind the Lars Larsen Group, the first Jysk store in Canada was opened in 1996 in Coquitlam, British Columbia. And 26 years later, the Thunder Bay store marks the 62nd store opened in Canada with locations established in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec and more than 3,000 stores worldwide.

