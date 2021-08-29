Jyoti Balyan at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women's 1/16 Elimination Encounter
Jyoti Balyan will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the 1/16 elimination encounter of the Women's individual compound event in Archery. The clash has a tentative start time of 06:55 AM IST on August 29, 2021 (Sunday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.
Ready for another exciting day at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics
Check out the schedule for 29 August and don't forget to set your ⏰
Your prayers and wishes are their strength, so come on let's #Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/8dGuJiRNVz
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021
