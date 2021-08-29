Jyoti Balyan at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Archery Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women's 1/16 Elimination Encounter

Team Latestly

Jyoti Balyan will face Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard in the 1/16 elimination encounter of the Women's individual compound event in Archery. The clash has a tentative start time of 06:55 AM IST on August 29, 2021 (Sunday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.

