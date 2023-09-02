Who Is JWoww's Fiancé? All About Zack Clayton Carpinello

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been with pro wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello since 2019

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Jenni "J-Woww" Farley has been engaged to her fiancé, professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, since 2021.

Farley started dating Carpinello in 2019, after her divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews was finalized. Since then, Carpinello has appeared alongside Farley on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where he's become a part of the group. He's also a member of Jenni's family off-screen, spending quality time with her two kids from her previous marriage.

Farley makes Carpinello very happy, something he isn't afraid to state publicly and often. On her birthday in 2020, he listed "the many ways" she was amazing, including: "Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other."

While the couple has said that wedding plans are still on the horizon and they're enjoying their engagement, they're excited about their future together.

"You're my forever," Carpinello wrote in a comment on Farley's Instagram post announcing their engagement.

So, who is Jenni "J-Woww" Farley's fiancé? Here's everything to know about Zack Clayton Carpinello.

He proposed at a romantic location

JWoww Instagram

When Carpinello popped the question, he did it in a very big way -- by taking her to the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building, which he had rented out. He proposed on her birthday, Feb. 27, 2021.

She posted photos a few weeks later of the special day. In one picture, Farley shows off her ring while kissing Carpinello. In another, the newly engaged couple looks out at the city below while enjoying a celebratory drink.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," she wrote in the caption.

Farley told her castmates about his proposal, revealing that she both did and didn't expect the moment. She only realized what was happening when Carpinello started crying on their way up to the top floor.

"Yeah, I was sobbing," he admitted in an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

He's a professional wrestler

Zack Clayton Carpinello Instagram

Carpinello is a pro wrestler with All Elite Wrestling, the league which also boasts former WWE stars such as Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, as well as Chris Jericho and Paul Wight, formerly known as "The Big Show."

He announced his deal with AEW in October 2022 on Instagram, writing: "I have officially signed a deal with @aew. The landscape of the company has changed. The Reality is here."

After the WWE, AEW is considered the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States.

Their show AEW: Dynamite airs on TBS on Wednesday nights, while AEW Rampage and AEW Collision can be seen on TNT on Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively. Carpinello has appeared in the different programs as his wrestling persona, Zack Clayton, who "can get away with anything."

He's great with Jenni's kids

JWoww Instagram

Carpinello gets along well with Farley's two kids — even dressing up in coordinating Harry Potter costumes with them for Halloween 2022.

Farley, her daughter Meilani and son Greyson all wore Gryffindor uniforms, while Carpinello went as Dumbledore in a gray outfit with a wig and beard.

Carpinello shares sweet snaps of himself and the kids on Instagram often, including videos of Greyson in the gym with him. On Greyson's birthday in 2022, he posted a shout-out to him, writing: "HAPPY 6th BIRTHDAY MY BIG BOY!!!!! SO PROUD of the little man he is becoming every day 🙌🏼💪🏼."

He's also present for family trips. In 2023, Farley, Carpinello and her kids took a trip to Egypt together.

"We got an up close look at valley of kings and queens. The tombs of all the greatest rulers of Egypt. Amazing," Carpinello captioned an Instagram post of himself and the family outside of the Tomb of Tutankhamun.

The family has also taken a trip to Universal Orlando, which he called "our favorite place" in an Instagram post, and a resort in Atlantic City for Meilani's cheer competition.

Jenni used to have a special nickname for him

Zack Clayton Carpinello Instagram

Before Farley went public with Carpinello, she'd tease photos and videos of them together, where he wasn't fully visible. In an effort to keep his identity private, she used to refer to him as "24," which was his age at the time they started dating (he is eight years her junior).

She spoke about Carpinello using his codename on a podcast with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi when she mentioned that she was dating a younger guy.

"We're filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him '24,' " she said on It's Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Farley brought the playful nickname up for his 25th birthday, captioning a photo of herself and Carpinello out to dinner with some Jersey Shore castmates: "When 24 turns 25 🥰 celebrating at @theblocknj."

He was a guest at Jenni's wedding

Zack Clayton Carpinello Instagram

Before he became her fiancé, Carpinello was a guest at Farley's wedding to her ex-husband. The couple shared the story of their unlikely first meeting in a red carpet interview with E! Insider in 2019.

When asked how they met, Farley asked Carpinello, laughing, "You wanna answer it?"

He laughed and responded, "I met her at her wedding."

"One of my best friends didn't have a date to the wedding, so she brought her brother," Farley explained.

She added that their friendship turned into a relationship on a trip to Disney, when her friend suggested she call her brother to go out. "Since he's been part of the inner circle and friends, I was like sure, why not? And here we are," Farley said.

He's an ambassador for a nonprofit that promotes sensory accessibility

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Carpinello is an ambassador for KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to providing safe spaces for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities at events and experiences, like sporting events and concerts.

KultureCity is partnered with AEW, the wrestling league Carpinello is a part of, offering sensory bags to audience members who request them.

"It's good to be involved in a company that cares … in a company that makes it a priority to care," Zack told WrestleZone about AEW's partnership with Kulture City.

"They make that an important aspect of their foundation which I appreciate and I'm proud to be attached to that," he continued.

Sensory accessibility is a cause near and dear to Farley's heart because she has a son with autism and sensory needs. In 2021, Farley partnered with KultureCity to create a sensory room at Barclays Center in New York City for event-goers with sensory needs. The Greyson Mathews Sensory Room was named for Farley's son.

"We came to Barclays a few years ago for an event and had to leave early when Greyson became overwhelmed and overstimulated," Farley shared at the room's ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding that its creation was a "full-circle moment" for her and her family.

"Now, to be able to attend events and games knowing there's a safe space for him, and others with sensory processing disorders, is so monumental to me," she added. Farley serves on the KultureCity board, joined by actors Simu Liu, Randall Park and Ken Jeong, amongst others.

