JW Anderson's FW22 Collection Blurs the Gender Lines of Fashion

Concluding Milan Fashion Week Men's Sunday schedule, JW Anderson digitally unveiled its Men's Fall/Winter 2022 line along with its Women's Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Jonathan Anderson started his year "feeling a bit silly, but in the right way, in a positive way," he told Vogue. "I don’t want things to feel formulaic, I don’t want things to make sense."

In true Anderson fashion, the designer's latest offerings defy gender barriers. Men and women are both seen in turtleneck sweaters with cut-out, knotted fronts, as well as cropped knits and metallic fitted jumpsuits.

"What’s happening in retail is incredibly schizophrenic," Anderson expressed. "You’ve got to keep the creativity high ultimately." Inspired by football, the gold sequined set is comprised of a collared shirt with matching shorts. In accessories, models are seen holding a pigeon clutch influenced by homemade toys in the U.K. that were popular in the '70s and '80s. Finally, footwear arrives in the form of kindergarten shoes, draped pumps and reworked bulbous chain loafers.

Take a closer look at the JW Anderson's Men's FW22 and Women's Pre-Fall 2022 collections above and below.