JW Anderson and xydrobe Create an NFT of Harry Styles' Colorful Knit Cardigan

London-based fashion brand JW Anderson partners with xydrobe, the first NFT collectible platform to fully digitize Harry Styles’ famous Colorblock Patchwork Cardigan.

The former One Direction member wore the kid-core knit last February during a live performance on The Today Show. Clever TikTok user Liv Huffman, known online as @lilbittylivie, crocheted her own version, not only sparking a viral trend but an overwhelming demand for the cardigan.

While the British label shared the pattern and an online tutorial for fans of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer to make the colorful knit at home, the cardigan now joins the metaverse.

Available for auction, the playful jumper is a digital masterpiece. Taking over 300 hours to create, VFX artists built each individual piece of yarn in 3D before weaving them together to perfectly replicate the intricate patterns, recreating the man-made imperfections present in the physical garment.

The xydrobe auction for the platform’s first Archive Collectible is open now online until Tuesday December 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST (19:00 p.m. UTC).

Proceeds of the sale will be donated to akt, a charity supporting LGTBQ+ youth facing homelessness.