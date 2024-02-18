JW Anderson FW24 Says Quiet Luxury Isn't Over Yet

JW Anderson presented its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at London Fashion Week, offering an evolution of its Eyes Wide Shut-inspired showcase at Milan Fashion Week. Described in the show notes as a "domestic fantasy" spurred on by the film's distinctive interiors, the collection offered a seemingly more muted approach to typical JW Anderson surrealism.

Oversized silhouettes arrived in subtle colors, while vibrant tassels, ribbons and fringing added playfulness into classic looks. A "perversely domestic" approach underpinned the collection, characterized by furnishing-inspired fabrics, monochromatic design details and a "something's just not right" feeling.

Beauty looks arrived courtesy of MERIT, the essentials-based beauty brand which focuses on minimalist makeup. Rich red lips were contrasted by the dusky grey wigs, while sheeny balms offered a glossy, barely-there look.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of JW Anderson FW24.

Who: The star-studded runway show featured a slew of celebrities and fans of the brand, including Sex Education stars Kedar Williams-Sterling, Asa Butterfield, Cat Burns and Charli XCX.

Where: JW Anderson FW24 took place at Seymour Leisure Center, a venue which previously held showcases from Vivienne Westwood and Molly Goddard.

See: Drawing inspiration from the vibrant interiors in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, the collection favoured a cozy color palette, oversized silhouettes and JW Anderson's signature distortion. Blazers were crafted with exaggerated shoulders while enormous sleeves elevated shirts.

Touch: Cozy fabrics characterized the collection, resulting in puffy cardigans, oversized knitwear and jumper-dresses. Tassels added playful texture to high heels and loafers, while excessive padding, furnishing-style fabrics and ruched ribbons injected a sense of vibrancy into otherwise mundane outfits.

Taste: Ultimately, it appears that the days of "quiet luxury" aren't over for JW Anderson yet, and honestly? Nor should they be.