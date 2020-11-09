Walmart just slashed the price on this show-stopping 50-inch 4K smart TV—it's just $238!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A truly standout TV that checks all the boxes on your must-have list can be a tall order. Depending on your priorities — size, price, brand, and so on — you’ll inevitably do a lot of back-and-forth comparison shopping before landing on the perfect one.

Luckily, we did the leg work for you and found an undeniably impressive TV for a steal at Walmart. Right now, you can score this budget-friendly JVC 50-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV on sale for just $238, or $111 off its list price. That’s a 32 percent savings — and the lowest we’ve found on the web for this model!

Originally priced at $349, the JVC 50-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV has an impressive 50-inch LED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution — at 2160p no matter what you’re watching — that will make you feel like you’re smack in the middle of all the action. Simply put, this kind of resolution means colors are more vivid and realistic, while movement looks more fluid and true-to-life.

“The quality is fabulous and the sound is so loud and clear,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I am truly amazed at the versatility of this TV and what it provides. You also do not have to buy a Roku for this product; everything is built-in at no extra cost!”

It’s true: this JVC 4K model comes with the Roku platform built right in. So you’ll have instant access to more than 500,000 streaming channels — the most channels available from any streaming platform —including Google Chromecast, Apple TV and Fire TV. Now you can stream the latest and greatest movies and TV shows from Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO and much more with ease. It’s all just a click away.

“The picture quality is excellent,” shared another satisfied Walmart shopper. “The Roku on screen setup and activation was very concise and easy to understand. Once I setup my Roku account and my TV connected to the internet, the software update was quick and I was able to connect other devices and review the streaming options within minutes.”

A brand-name 50-inch 4K TV with such high picture quality and video streaming built-in is an almost impossible to find for just $238. Our advice? Pick this one up before it sells out!

