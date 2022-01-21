Juzang scores 28 as No. 9 UCLA holds off skidding Utah 63-58

  • UCLA's Jules Bernard (1) congratulates Johnny Juzang (3), who scored against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots as Utah guard Marco Anthony (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah guard Eli Ballstaedt, right, fouls UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) defends against UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • UCLA coach Mick Cronin shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) reacts after scoring a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives as Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • UCLA guard Peyton Watson, left, defends against Utah guard Rollie Worster (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah head coach Craig Smith shouts to his team in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) and Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) scramble for possession of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
MATTHEW COLES
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Johnny Juzang
    American basketball player

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored a season-high 28 points and No. 9 UCLA outlasted Utah 63-58 on Thursday night.

Jules Bernard added 14 points for the Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12), who had a difficult time shaking the last-place Utes even after a brilliant start.

Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 18 points but missed an open jumper from the top of the key that could have tied the game late. Both Gach had 11 points for Utah (8-11, 1-8), which has lost seven straight.

Trailing 54-51, the Bruins went on a 7-0 run capped by Juzang’s drive. The Utes had a couple of chances to tie it in the final 30 seconds, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. drew an offensive foul on Gach and the Utes missed two 3-pointers.

Utah kept it tight by trapping on defense in the post and staying attached to perimeter shooters. After committing only three turnovers in the first half, the Bruins lost the ball four times in a 3:36 span and Utah regained the lead.

Midway through the second half, Tyger Campbell went down hard after driving for a contested layup and writhed in pain as Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer on the other end for a 46-42 Utah advantage.

The Utes played without Branden Carlson, their leading scorer who has missed four games due to appendicitis. So they relied on the long ball and went 11 for 26 from 3-point range while making only seven field goals inside the arc.

The focal point of the Bruins' offense all game, Juzang shot 9 of 13 and connected on three of UCLA’s five 3-pointers. The performance marked his third straight game with 20 or more points.

Juzang sparked the Bruins to a 12-3 lead and scored 13 of UCLA’s first 17 points. Problem was, none of the other Bruins besides Jaquez could generate much offense. The Utes crept back and took the lead on a 3-pointer by Stefanovic with 7:36 to play until halftime.

Despite 18 first-half points from Juzang, Utah led 32-31 at the break after Riley Battin’s 3-pointer.

Before the trip, UCLA coach Mick Cronin warned: “In conference play, every team is dangerous and every game is a bloodbath.” He said if a team gets confidence – no matter its record – anything can happen.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins seemed uneasy when they couldn’t get Juzang the ball, but their defense carried the day. Campbell and Jaquez went a combined 5 for 19 but made big plays down the stretch. Juzang faced a variety of defenders and occasional double-teams, but Utah couldn’t stop him.

Utah: The Utes continued to make mass substitutions nearly every dead ball. That kept the players fresh and they were feisty and physical, but some had trouble getting into an offensive rhythm. The defense flummoxed the Bruins at times and the motion offense got shooters loose for some open perimeter looks, which certainly gives Utah hope of breaking the losing streak soon.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

When the Bruins dropped a home game to Oregon last week they nearly tumbled out of the top 10, but they steadied the ship when it mattered against Utah.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays at Colorado on Saturday night.

Utah: Hosts No. 16 Southern California on Saturday afternoon.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball andhttps://twitter.com/AP_Top25

