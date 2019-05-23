Juwan Howard's hiring at Michigan is going to bring the Fab Five back together

One key member of the Fab Five wants to bury the hatchet. Following Juwan Howard’s hiring as the Michigan basketball coach, current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said the Fab Five is going to get back together again.

Rose and Howard are two of the five members of Michigan’s fabled 1991 recruiting class. Together, that group is referred to as the Fab Five. Chris Webber was also a part of that group, but he and Rose have had a falling out over the years.

All of that is over now, according to Rose.

.@JalenRose says the hiring of Juwan Howard at Michigan will bring the Fab 5 back together.



Including him and Chris Webber. pic.twitter.com/xaIHGqEP3J — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 23, 2019

Rose said, “There will not be any friction amongst the Fab Five. We’re about to all come together like Voltron and make sure we do what we gotta do to put us back on top the map.”

When asked whether this means Rose will come together with Webber, Rose confirmed that is the case.

Michigan fans could see this picture recreated in 2019 if Jalen Rose's comments come true. (AP Photo)

Rose and Webber’s complicated relationship dates back to the scandal that involved Webber and other Michigan players taking improper payments from a booster when he was in school. Because of that, both of the Fab Five’s Final Four appearances have been vacated by the NCAA and Webber has had a very strained relationship with the university.

While the two have taken shots at each other over the years, Rose said in 2015 that he still envisioned reconciling with Webber one day.

It certainly sounds like that day has come. Though Webber hasn’t responded to Rose’s comments, it’s clear he has a lot of respect for Howard.

.@realchriswebber pounded the table for former #FabFive teammate Juwan Howard to be the next @umichbball head coach...and hinted what his hire might bring: pic.twitter.com/ct0kR32Oqs — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 21, 2019

In the past, Rose has said the relationship between four of the members of the Fab Five — Howard, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King and Rose — is strong. All they need is Rose and Webber to bury the hatchet for the Fab Five to appear on Michigan’s court again.

