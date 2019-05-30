Juwan Howard cries 'tears of joy' after being introduced as Michigan head coach

You can’t question Juwan Howard’s commitment to his alma mater. As he was being introduced as Michigan’s men’s basketball head coach, Howard was so happy he shed “tears of joy.”

Before Howard even steps up to the podium to address the crowd, you can see him start to get emotional.

There's nothing quite like going back home.



Juwan Howard was overcome with emotion as he returned to Michigan as head coach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/98Wb9PpOHR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2019

Once he gets to the podium to speak, Howard needs some time to take it all in. He dabs his eyes, turns around for a second to gather himself and begins his speech by telling the crowd he has “tears of joy.”

The 46-year-old Howard explains he didn’t mean to cry, but being the head coach of Michigan matters so much to him. He then talks about leaving the school as a player and feeling unfulfilled because he never brought the team a championship.

Howard then says, “Now, let’s fast forward 25 years later. I’m back!”

Juwan Howard was happy to be back at Michigan. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After starring as one of Michigan’s “Fab Five” in the ‘90s, Howard spent 22 seasons playing and coaching in the NBA. During his playing career, Howard was an All-Star and a member of the All-Rookie and All-NBA team. He won a championship with the Miami Heat during the 2011-12 season. He served as an assistant coach for the Heat from 2013 until nabbing the Michigan gig.

Now that he’s back, Howard will set his sights on taking Michigan all the way. It sounds like he’ll have help on that journey. After going separate ways after college, the “Fab Five” are reportedly going to reunite to rally around Howard.

Howard will take over a team with plenty of talent. The Michigan Wolverines earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. The team lost to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

