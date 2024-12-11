Juventus vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Dusan Vlahovic nods in opener

Juventus play host to Manchester City for the sixth round of Champions League fixtures with both teams looking to propel themselves up the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the week 17th in the table after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Sporting and a 3-3 draw with Fenerbache which saw them throw away a three-goal inside the final 15 minutes. With City also struggling domestically Guardiola will be keen to avoid a two-legged play-off and collecting three points this evening could be crucial to their chances.

For their part Juventus are 19th and level with City on eight points. They were held to a goalless draw at Villa Park last time out which was part of a run of five draws in six matches for the Serie A side. Manager Thiago Motta wants to turn around their form and a statement victory over the Premier League champions in Turin could be the catalyst to doing just that.

53’ GOAL! Vlahovic nods Juve into the lead (JUV 1-0 MCI)

40’ SAVE! Di Gregorio denies Haaland from close range (JUV 0-0 MCI)

36’ CHANCE! Haaland shoots on the spin but his effort is blocked (JUV 0-0 MCI)

18’ CLOSE! Yildiz shoots from range but just goes wide (JUV 0-0 MCI)

Juventus 1-0 Man City

21:14 , Mike Jones

56 mins: Man City need a response now. Pep Guardiola will be scratching his head again looking for answers. Will he look to the bench?

Juve can sit back and defend if they want to. Instead they seem intent on adding a second goal.

GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Man City (Duson Vlahovic, 53’)

21:12 , Mike Jones

There’s the breakthrough!

It’s come to the hosts who have stepped things up in this half. A cross from deep comes into the box and finds Federico Gatti whose effort is palmed away by Ederson.

Josko Gvardiol’s clearance isn’t good and Kenan Yildiz collects the ball. He flicks it back into the box and finds Dusan Vlahovic. The forward heads the ball at goal and hits Ederson in the chest.

The ball ricochets over the line and the home fans erupt in cheers.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

21:09 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Doku looks to dribble his way into the box from the left but has three defenders on top of him. He manages to release the ball but City do nothing with it and Juve recover possession.

They look to break quickly but Ruben Dias fouls Vlahovic to end the developing threat.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

21:05 , Mike Jones

48 mins: An early Juventus corner is nodded out of the box and drops for Kenan Yildiz. He attempts a volley and hooks it well wide of the target.

A sign of Juve potentially opening up more to get up the pitch perhaps? We can hope.

Second half! Juventus 0-0 Man City

21:04 , Mike Jones

Juve get the ball rolling again in Turin. Will there be an opening goal to put a spark in this game?

HT Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:59 , Mike Jones

Here’s Pep Guardiola speaking before kick off about the history of Juventus and why facing them in Turin is a big challenge:

HT Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:55 , Mike Jones

Both team have had three shots in the first half with only one on target. Man City have dominated possession with almost 66% over the first 45 minutes.

Juventus have been fairly toothless in front of goal, they’ve been more focused on making sure City can’t create anything in front of goal.

HT Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:51 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:47 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: Nothing to separate the two teams yet. Erling Haaland’s effort was the chance of the half and Juve’s goalkeeper was up to the task of keeping him out.

The points are all to play for in the second half.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:44 , Mike Jones

42 mins: A Man City free kick is swung in by De Bruyne but Khephren Thuram is on hand to nod it behind for a corner. There’s a bit of argy bargy inside the six-yard box that the referee sorts out.

De Bruyne then puts in the cross and a headed clearance drops to Rico Lewis. His eyes light up and he looks for the volley but scuffs his effort without troubling the goalkeeper.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:41 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Save!

This is the moment. Kevin De Bruyne is given the ball just outside the penalty area. He controls it on the turn and pokes a quick pass in behind the Juventus defence.

Erling Haaland makes his run perfectly and collects the ball as Michele Di Gregorio comes sprinting off his line. Haaland looks to chip the goalkeeper but Di Gregorio sticks out a left hand and palms the ball to safety.

Big moment, big save!

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:39 , Mike Jones

39 mins: On TNT Sport commentary Owen Hargreaves is praising Haaland’s concentration levels and confirms that previous shot was only his seventh touch of the game so far.

It must be so frustrating for the big Norwegian striker when service is limited like this.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:37 , Mike Jones

36 mins: City create a half-chance after De Bruyne whips in a cross. Juve make a meal out of their clearance the ball drops close to Haaland.

He spins and fizzes an effort at goal with a snapshot but the ball hits the nearest defender and gets blocked.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:34 , Mike Jones

33 mins: There’s a growing sense of frustration from the home supporters who want more from their team. Juve are set up in a mid-low block and have done a fine job limiting City’s opportunities in the final third.

The trade-off is that there’s not much flow going forward either. We’re stuck in a stalemate at the minute.

‘City actually have to win'

20:31 , Richard Jolly in Turin

“Half an hour in and we have had one shot. It was quite a good shot, courtesy of Kenan Yildiz, but it is still only one.

“City have had far more possession but Juve have looked the more threatening. Perhaps, after recent traumas, Pep Guardiola is content simply to see his side pass the ball and not concede.

“But the dynamics of the group means City actually have to win. As, really, do Juventus.”

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:30 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Half an hour played and I’m genuinely unsure whether Erling Haaland has touched the ball yet. If he has he’s not had more than three touches.

City are doing their best to control play but they aren’t creating a whole lot.

Ah! Lewis sends the ball up to Haaland but, as he’s being man-marked, has to drop deep to get the ball. He sends it straight back to Lewis.

Well he’s had at least one touch now.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Wonderful hold up play from Vlahovic as he takes on Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis after winning control of a long ball. He brings it down and turns toward goal before getting brought down.

The resultant free kick doesn’t trouble City who recover the ball quickly and look to build slowly out from the back again.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Oh! Jeremy Doku does a step-over and dribbles at Nicolo Savona before cutting inside and slipping a pass into the box for Kevin De Bruyne’s darting run.

De Bruyne collects the ball and cuts it inside where Erling Haaland is waiting. It seems like a sure chance but Pierre Kalulu intercepts the ball and boots it away.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:23 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Koopmeiners looks for space over on the left in behind Kyle Walker. He collects a through ball and sends a cross into the box only to get flagged offside.

City’s high line is paying off in this half, they just need to put something together in the opposite side of the pitch.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Juventus have struggled to score goals and one of the reasons is that Duson Vlahovic is isolated up top. His two wide players, Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz are too deep to supply him with opportunities close to goal.

A cross from the right wing is well defended by Man City but the ball comes out to Yildiz. He shoots from range and forces the effort just wide of the target!

Close one.

‘Interesting to see Grealish play deeper'

20:17 , Richard Jolly in Turin

“Not that much to report from a footballing perspective but interesting to see Jack Grealish often in a deeper role than normal and when he pushes up, Rico Lewis inverts from left-back to give Ilkay Gundogan some company at the base of the midfield.

“Juventus had not pressed City much, which may have lulled them into a false sense of security, because they suddenly advanced a minute ago and threatened to dispossess the Premier League champions within 25 yards of their own goal.”

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: City have had most of possession but they’ve not done a lot with it. They’re still trying to find their feet in the game and discover the fluidity that tends to define Pep Guardiola’s side.

Doku goes on a run down the inside left channel and is brought down for another free kick. Kevin De Bruyne lifts this one into the box but it gets headed clear.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Rico Lewis is doing some nice work tucking inside and moving the ball either side. He receives a pass from the right and quickly turns to feed Jack Grealish on the edge of the box.

Grealish’s first touch is heavy and the slight chance to shoot goes begging. Grealish chases it back down and ends up winning a free kick deep in Juventus’ half.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:11 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Juventus are starting to get themselves in the game. They work the ball nicely up the pitch and win a corner. Tuen Koopmeiners delivers the set piece but overhits it to the far side of the penalty area where Rico Lewis has a free opportunity to head it clear.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Dusan Vlahovic makes a nice run in behind the City defence and sprints onto a threaded pass from Francisco Conceicao. The striker carries the ball into the box and gets off a shot.

The effort goes wide and the offside flag is raised anyway.

Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: City control possession and work it through the middle of the pitch with Rico Lewis. He finds Bernardo Silva who slips a pass down the right for Kevin De Bruyne.

The playmaker lifts a high cross into the box hoping to find Erling Haaland but Michele Di Gregorio is there quickly to pluck the ball out of the air.

‘Both sides face an uphill task'

20:02 , Richard Jolly in Turin

“It's 22nd against 20th tonight, a bottom-half battle. Although Juventus against Manchester City feels bigger and more glamorous than that.

“You can see the Alps from just outside the Allianz Stadium (in daylight, anyway) and both of these sides face an uphill task to salvage a top-eight finish.

“City bring back Ederson in their attempt to do so, picked for the first time since his error gifted Feyenoord a draw.”

Kick off! Juventus 0-0 Man City

20:01 , Mike Jones

Manchester City get the ball rolling in Turin. They work it over to the left wing with Jeremy Doku the target. Juventus win the aerial ball and nod it out of play.

Juventus vs Man City

19:56 , Mike Jones

The players are lining up in the tunnel ahead of this big Champions League clash. Manchester City have been in a bad run of form but Pep Guardiola and his men are determined to turn it around.

Kyle Walker leads out his team and will want to collect all three points to propel themselves up the table.

19:50 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola had his head in his hands. Not for the first time in the Champions League, admittedly. But at a rather earlier stage than usual. Indeed, it felt like an overreaction, given that Manchester City were 3-1 ahead at the time. His histrionics may been premature but they came to look like a premonition. Josko Gvardiol’s hideous blunder proved the start of a Feyenoord comeback: 3-1 became 3-3. Two weeks ago, City dropped two points.

They now find themselves needing to win in Turin. Almost certainly, only a run of three victories will suffice for City if they are to salvage a top-eight finish in the Champions League group stage. A team who seem fatigued, overworked and plagued by injury could stumble their way into a greater workload, with the prospect of a two-legged play-off in February, the second match a few days before City host Liverpool.

Pre-match thoughts from Ruben Dias

19:45 , Mike Jones

The Man City defender said: “I’m focused on moving forward: How we are going to do it, ways to stick together – that’s the only thing on my mind. Whatever people throw at us, whatever difficulties might come, that is the attitude. Now is the time to show character.

“I believe that the one thing that defines your legacy is how you’ve reacted in the most difficult moments of your career. Those are the moments that define you.

“Our belief has always been the same. If we’re on a good level, no one can stop us! If we find our rhythm, we can be very dangerous. If we keep the focus on what’s ahead and don’t get dragged down by whatever has happened, we can find it.”

Guardiola on Juventus

19:40 , Mike Jones

Guardiola also spoke about how to restore Man City’s form and what he is expecting from Juventus tonight. He said: “The mistakes we make are the consequence of not playing the way we have to play. The key is to play simple – our strength is being incredibly patient with the ball, and running like a desperate team when we don’t have it.

“Juventus are a historical team, used to playing under lots of pressure, and they have lots of quality. You can see Thiago Motta’s vision. They have incredible variety in their play.”

Man City in Italy

19:35 , Mike Jones

City’s last game in Italy was a 1-1 draw at Atalanta in the 2019/20 group stage. They failed to win in their first four games away to Serie A sides (D2 L2) but have two victories in their subsequent four visits (D1 L1).

City’s impressive run

19:30 , Mike Jones

The 0-0 draw at home to Inter on earlier in the season made it six games unbeaten against Italian opponents (W4 D2) for Manchester City.

This run that includes a 1-0 defeat of the Nerazzurri in the 2023 Champions League final, since the 1-0 loss at Juve in 2015. Before that, City had managed three wins in 12 games against Italian opponents (D5 L4).

19:25 , Mike Jones

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he does not want Manchester City to be relegated from the Premier League, though suggested that it is wrong that “big sharks” find ways to “escape” the financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Mourinho traded barbs with long-time touchline rival Pep Guardiola last week over the legitimacy of his titles since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, with the Portuguese manager pointing to the 129 alleged breaches of Premier League financial control rules.

Manchester City insist they are innocent of charges that relate to the period between 2009 and 2018, where the club won three domestic titles.

History beckons

19:20 , Mike Jones

Champions of Europe in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have also lost seven European Cup finals including five in the Champions League era – more than any other club.

Returning to the European top flight

19:15 , Mike Jones

Juventus have returned to the competition after missing out in 2023/24.

The previous season was their 11th consecutive Champions League campaign, and the first time they missed out on the round of 16 since 2013/14 as Juve finished behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain in their section.

Juventus vs English teams

19:10 , Mike Jones

Juventus were unbeaten in nine matches against English teams (W5 D4) before a 1-2 home defeat by Manchester United in the 2018/19 group stage but have now lost two of the last four.

‘City must win one game'

19:05 , Mike Jones

Guardiola expanded on City’s recent dip in form and claimed that they must only focus on winning the next game they play, which is this evening against Juventus.

“We are not in a position – when you have these results in the last seven, eight games – to talk about winning games in plural.” he said, “We have to win a game first, and after that we can focus on the next one.”

Guardiola on City’s injury crisis

19:00 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola was missing seven potential starters through injury or illness for the draw against Crystal Palace and he said: “It’s football, and we know that this season will be like this.

“What I said to the players (was) ‘Don’t feel sorry. Please accept the challenge’. It will be more difficult, but that’s what it is and maybe at the end we will have more satisfaction, in the way that we are going to (respond) to these problems, than maybe in the other seasons that we won the title.

“All teams want their players always fit and ready and unfortunately since the beginning that could not happen, and it’s going to be, I think, for longer. But one way or the other, we are going to try.”

18:55 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola demanded his Manchester City players “accept the challenge” as the defending Premier League champions look to “survive the season.”

City fell behind twice in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, where Rico Lewis scored a second-half equaliser before he was sent off, ruling him out of next Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Juventus line-up

18:49 , Mike Jones

Juventus XI: Di Gergorio: Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Savona; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Subs: Perin, Pinsoglio, McKennie, Adzic, Fagioli, Weah, Douglas Luiz, Rouhi, Mbangula

Man City line-up

18:46 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Hudson, Kovacic, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O’Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand

Juve looking to back up Villa draw

18:40 , Mike Jones

The 0-0 draw at Aston Villa last time out was Juve’s first game against a Premier League club since a 4-0 loss at Chelsea in 2021/22 – their heaviest defeat by an English team.

Can they back up that result with a positive outcome against Man City as well?

‘We are young and can improve'

18:35 , Mike Jones

More from Motta’s press conference where he explained how his young team still have areas to improve. He added: “We are a young team that can improve in every aspect of the game.

“We have shown great character, we grow because we have great solidarity on the pitch. It is a Champions League game, two big clubs facing each other. We have to concentrate on what we have to do, everything else is relative.

“What we do on the pitch is the most important thing.”

Pre-match thoughts from Thiago Motta

18:30 , Mike Jones

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says his team must be ready to defend when they take on Man City who he is expecting to be creative in possession.

At the pre-match press conference yesterday Motta said: “Tomorrow we face a team with certain characteristics: we must be ready to defend well when they attack and play with great quality when we have the ball.

“We will face a team that likes to attack, but we can also create problems when we have the ball. We must have maximum concentration on what we have to do tomorrow.

“In recent years Manchester City has won everything and you just have to congratulate them on the value they have shown. Guardiola is a very good coach, I don’t just say that, the facts prove it. He has won and he has done it consistently.”

Guardiola’s job not at risk

18:25 , Mike Jones

Dion Dublin says Pep Guardiola’s previous success at Manchester City mean he is in no danger of losing his job despite a concerning decline in form for his team .

Speaking about whether the club would take the decision to depart with Guardiola’s services if things don’t start to improve Dublin said: “That is never going to happen, they are not going to get rid of him, I think he has got a bit in the bank to be honest.

“Pep will leave the club when he wants to leave the club. Even if they lose another five or six games, it still wouldn’t change anything, in my opinion.

“They will turn it around, I don’t know when they are going to do it, but they are too good, he’s too good and they have too good players. We shouldn’t look into it too deeply.

“Everybody is surprised by City and their slump. I don’t think it’s going to continue, they will go on a run of winning games at some point, they are too good to continue in this state.”

18:20 , Mike Jones

Former England international Dion Dublin says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains fireproof even if his side’s slump continues.

City’s season has fallen in on its self in recent weeks, winning just one of their last nine games, which included a sequence of five successive defeats.

They look to be out of the Premier League title race already while also being far from certain to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday’s tie at Juventus.

‘City inspired to be greater’ says Dias

18:15 , Mike Jones

Defender Ruben Dias also believes City will emerge stronger from their tough period.

He said: “That people doubt us is the one thing that brings you strength, inspires you to be greater.

“This is our legacy – more than the treble, four in a row. All of it is spectacular but I do believe what defines a legacy is how you react in the most difficult moments of your career.

“I’m a true believer that those moments are the ones that define you. We embrace it. Those are the ones I’ll for sure remember later.”

Guardiola on Man City’s downturn in form

18:10 , Mike Jones

“It’s not a mental thing. It’s about doing the simple things better,” said Pep Guardiola when trying to explain his team’s dip in form.

The Man City boss added: “They are professionals and as much as we are all together, we will be a stronger team. The way we want to play is not going to be changed for obvious reasons, because our success was there.

“I know when we are able to do it, we are able to play good.”

Guardiola’s next job

18:05 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says he will not manage another club once he finishes his time at Manchester City and would look to coach a national side if he remains a manager.

Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel of celebrity chef Dani Garcia, the 53-year-old said: “I’m not going to manage another team.

“I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

“I wouldn’t have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that’s different.

“I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t. I think stopping would do me good.”

18:00 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will be his final managerial job in club football.

The inspirational former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has won 18 trophies since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

He ended speculation over his short-term future last month when he signed a contract extension through to 2027 but he is now thinking about life after City.

Juventus vs Man City prediction

17:55 , Mike Jones

Despite a huge and unexpected downturn in form for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions they have a squad full of talent that enjoys European nights.

Juventus proved stubborn opponents to Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing but City should be able to edge past them even if the scoreline isn’t flattering.

Juventus 0-2 Man City.

Predicted line-ups

17:50 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up tonight as both go in search of three points:

Juventus XI: Perin; Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

What is the team news?

17:45 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon some of his key players as Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri are all on the sidelines with respective hamstring, foot and knee injuries. Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden are also doubts for the game with Akanji missing the draw with Crystal Palace and Foden coming down with illness.

Juventus have been undergoing an injury crisis of their own with up to nine first team players absent earlier in the season. Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Savona made their returns to the team while Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie should be available as well.

Where can I watch?

17:40 , Mike Jones

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is the match?

17:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester City take on Juventus at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 11 December at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Juventus vs Man City

17:33 , Mike Jones

Manchester City travel to Italy for a Champions League clash with Juventus as they attempt to get themselves into the automatic qualifying spots for the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently 17th in the revamped league phase table but are only two points away from a place inside the top eight and a guaranteed place in the next round. There are three games left to go in this stage of the competition and City will want to avoid a two-legged playoff should they finish between 9th and 24th.

Juventus are in a similar position to City. 19th in the table with the same wins, losses, and draws ratio but a weaker goal difference than their opponents tonight. Thiago Motta’s side have unusually drawn their last four matches across all competitions including a goalless stalemate at Villa Park last time out in this tournament. But can they end that run with a victory over City?

Good evening!

14:13 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Juventus host Manchester City.

This one could be a crucial clash in determining which sides make it into the top eight with City and Juve both needing three points to propel them up the table.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.