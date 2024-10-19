Juventus vs Lazio | Serie A | Team News & Probable Lineups

Following the October international break, Lazio resume their Serie A campaign with a trip to Turin to take on the undefeated Juventus.

The contest kicks off on Saturday, 20:45 local time at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineup

Sadly for Thiago Motta, injuries are beginning to pile up at Continassa. While Gleison Bremer remains the solitary long-term absentee, Weston McKennie, Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners will also skip the weekend’s fixture due to various problems, while Francisco Conceicao will serve a one-match ban after getting himself sent off against Cagliari.

Amidst the lack of options, Motta could entrust the struggling Douglas Luiz with a starting spot behind Dusan Vlahovic, while Andrea Cambiaso might be deployed as an advanced right winger (although Tim Weah is a viable option), with Kenan Yildiz on the opposite side. Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will maintain their roles in the middle of the park, while Juan Cabal fills in for Cambiaso at left-back.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Lazio Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineup

With only Manuel Lazzari missing out through injury, Marco Baroni almost has a full squad to choose from. Matteo Guendouzi has apparently shaken off his toe issue to join Nicolo Rovella in the double pivot, while Matias Vecino remains the alternative.

Taty Castellanos will lead the line supported by Mattia Zaccagni, Boulaye Dia and Gustav Isaksen, but Pedro will be pushing to overtake the Dane on the right side. At the back, Adam Marusic will replace Lazzari on the right side, while Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli and Nuno Tavares maintain their roles.

Lazio (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos