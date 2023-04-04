Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: How can I watch Coppa Italia semi-final on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Juventus welcome Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals today.

The arch-rivals will conduct the first leg of their tie in the final hour in Turin in just a few hours’ time, with Juve having done the double over the Nerazzurri in Serie A this season.

Still, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is something of a cup specialist.

A two-time winner of this competition, his side are the reigning champions but Juventus are back on the rise.

While it has been a nightmare season for the Turin giants, they are clawing their way back in Serie A and could even crash the Champions League party.

Perhaps the biggest game Italian football has to offer, here’s where to watch it.

Where to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports. Coverage gets underway at 7.35pm BST for a 7.45pm kick-off. A subscription costs £14.99 a month, or £11.99 a month if you opt for a 12-month contract.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers can stream the game live on the Viaplay website.