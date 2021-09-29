Juventus vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
Chelsea face Juventus in Champions League Group H looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the Premier League season.
Thomas Tuchel’s side were beaten by Manchester City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as they slipped from top spot. They began their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory over Zenit St Petersburg but travel to Turin with a depleted squad. N’Golo Kante has tested positive for Covid-19 and is tabsent, while all of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Reece James have been ruled out due to injury.
Juventus produced a fine performance in Sweden as they beat Malmo in their opening group fixture. Back under the management of Massimiliano Allegri, who guided the club to the final of this competition in 2015 and 2017, it has been a mixed start to the season for Juventus, who lost Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Known for their defensive solidity and structure in Allegri’s previous spell, recent results suggest this iteration of the Italian giants may be less stodgy – the club has won each of their last two games 3-2.
They will be wary of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who has begun the season in strong scoring form after returning to London, and nearly joined Juventus in 2019. Yet the Belgian possesses a curiously poor record against the club: Lukaku has scored just once in six previous appearances against Juventus.
Missing a number of key players, Tuchel will be keen for his star striker to reverse that record in a crucial away encounter. Follow live minute-by-minute action below:
Juventus vs Chelsea
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bernardeschi
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:17 , Dylan Terry
16 mins: That’s loose though! Kovacic plays a woeful crossfield ball which Rabiot intercepts and suddenly Juventus have a two-on-one situation!
Rabiot looks up and spots Bernardeschi striding forward but can only clip it way too far in front of him as Mendy safely gathers.
Waste.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:16 , Dylan Terry
15 mins: Nearly 70 per cent possession for the visitors so far. They have utterly bossed the game without creating any real chances.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:14 , Dylan Terry
14 mins: Little lull in proceedings as Chelsea regroup and reassess this Juventus block in front of them.
Cuadrado, Bernardeschi and Chiesa are rotating positions as they all try their hand at leading the line. None have been successful so far. It looks as though Bernardeschi is playing as the focal point, but their attack looks a little more fluid than Chelsea, who clearly have Lukaku as their main man.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:11 , Dylan Terry
12 mins: It’s been a superb start from Tuchel’s travelling Chelsea side here. They have pinned Juventus into their own half.
This time it’s an Alonso free-kick that for a moment looks to cause panic in the Juventus area before it floats beyond all the blue shirts and drifts out for a goal kick.
Allegri does not look amused.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:09 , Dylan Terry
10 mins: Penalty shout? Bernardeschi storms forward for Juventus and goes down under a challenge from Kovacic.
Not for me, Clive. He won the ball.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:08 , Dylan Terry
8 mins: Really good atmosphere at the start of this one. Juventus should be buoyed by a really electric atmosphere under the lights.
It’s Chelsea who have started the better though. Ziyech finds some space on the left and rakes a decent delivery into the middle which Sandro heads behind for a corner.
Alonso rifles the corner along the floor to an unmarked Lukaku, but the Belgian can only scuff his effort into the arms of Sczesny. Juve looked rattled.
Juventus vs Chelsea
20:05 , Dylan Terry
Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is in the house this evening.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:05 , Dylan Terry
5 mins: First half-chance of the evening falls to Chelsea as the Azpilicueta crosses from the right. The ball is headed away by De Ligt but falls to Kovacic on the edge of the box, only for the Croatian to tamely skew a shot into the arms of Szczesny.
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:03 , Dylan Terry
3 mins: Former Chelsea man Juan Cuadrado wins the first free-kick of the evening as he is brought down in the middle of the park.
Ziyech playing off the left of Lukaku, Havertz off the right for Chelsea. Most of the width coming from the wing-backs though.
KICK-OFF: Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
20:01 , Dylan Terry
1 min: Kick-off. Here we go! The visitors get us underway!
Boos from some of the fans as the players take the knee. Shameful.
Juventus vs Chelsea
19:58 , Dylan Terry
Not long to go now people. Just two minutes away until another of Europe’s two biggest clubs take to the pitch in the group stages of the Champions League.
Are you ready?
Juventus vs Chelsea
19:57 , Dylan Terry
Romelu Lukaku returns to Italy tonight for the first time since leaving Inter Milan to join Chelsea in the summer. Can he make headlines again like he did so often during his two seasons at the San Siro?
Juventus vs Chelsea
19:55 , Dylan Terry
Juventus want a major scalp this evening.
Juventus vs Chelsea
19:51 , Dylan Terry
Not an ideal bit of history for Thomas Tuchel’s men to have hanging over them heading into this one... not that any of the players will be aware.
Juventus vs Chelsea
19:48 , Dylan Terry
Chelsea got their European campaign off to the perfect start two weeks ago with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.
Juventus also won as they swatted aside Malmo 3-0, meaning tonight they can top the group with just a draw against Chelsea.
Big performance needed for Juventus
19:45 , Dylan Terry
The Juventus crowd are in passionate voice tonight. They want to see what would be - given the circumstances - quite the upset.
No country for good old men?
19:40 , Dylan Terry
Are Bonucci and Chiellini finally aging? Well, the latter is not involved tonight but Bonucci will look to replicate some of that form he showed at Euro 2020.
The 34-year-old centre-back scored from the penalty spot in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria at the weekend.
What are Juventus post-Ronaldo?
19:36 , Dylan Terry
What are Juventus post-Ronaldo?
Can Chelsea bounce back in Turin?
19:32 , Dylan Terry
Juventus vs Chelsea: Guess who’s back?
19:27 , Jack Rathborn
Former Juventus left-back Patrice Evra is back in Turin.
He has a message for the Juventini...
Will Lukaku haunt Juventus?
19:27 , Jack Rathborn
Capello on what Lukaku can improve on
19:02 , Jack Rathborn
“I think he can still do better, above all with his technique. He is already at a very high level, but a player must keep improving until the day he retires,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia.
“During the game, there are moments when Lukaku needs to be turned on, but other than that he is one of the toughest forwards to play against, because he can do damage in any area of the pitch. If you have a centre-forward like that, you need to use him and I don’t think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet.
“Last season, they didn’t have a proper centre-forward, so they rotated positions, whereas Romelu is a real reference point in attack. If they can figure out how to use Lukaku, then Chelsea can become the team to beat in the Champions League this season.”
Conte: Chelsea are misusing Lukaku
19:01 , Jack Rathborn
“A coach is good if he can improve players. I think we did great work with Romelu over two years,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.
“He is a very specific striker. Bringing Lukaku into the box, he is dangerous. However, when he starts from midfield, he is incredibly quick. It is very difficult to find a player who is both a target man, but can also run from midfield.
“These are also characteristics I can see in Erling Haaland. I had been tracking Lukaku for a very long time and wanted him when I was at Chelsea, even when he was at West Brom.
“It’s a tactical situation too, a centre-forward who goes looking for the opposition defender, backs into him and lays it off for whoever is supporting him. That is a tactical approach used in basketball as well.
“The good thing about Romelu is that he can hurt you anywhere. If you keep him far away from the penalty area, he can kill you with his pace. If you have him in the box, he has the physicality to be a target man.”
Juventus vs Chelsea team news
18:51 , Jack Rathborn
Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bernardeschi
Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech
Line-ups out shortly
18:50 , Dylan Terry
Not long until we find out the team news...
Juventus vs Chelsea: Team news
16:20 , Jack Rathborn
N’Golo Kante has Covid, while Mason Mount (knock), Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Reece James (ankle) are also all still out.
Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.
Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.
Juventus vs Chelsea: Possible line-ups
16:12 , Jack Rathborn
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kean, Kulusevski
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku
Juventus vs Chelsea: Odds
15:47 , Jack Rathborn
Juventus: 16/5
Draw: 5/2
Chelsea: 9/10
Juventus vs Chelsea: Prediction
15:46 , Jack Rathborn
Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea