Juventus thanks and bids farewell to Luigi Milani

Juventus Football Club
After four and a half years, Luigi Milani's journey at Juventus comes to an end. It was his second spell with the Club after spending seven years with the Bianconeri from the 2011/12 season to the summer of 2018.

During his second stint with us, Milani served as the Head of Academy, Under-7s to U13s.

The Club thanks Luigi for his daily dedication and excellent work over the years and wishes him the best of luck in his future professional endeavors.

