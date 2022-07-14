Juventus target Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes after missing out on Kalidou Koulibaly

Gabriel is open to the move to Serie A (Getty Images)

Juventus have approached Arsenal about the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes, and a deal could be possible if the Italian club can match the £40m price tag set for the defender.

Juventus are intent on signing a centre-half, particularly with Matthijs de Ligt virtually certain to go to Bayern Munich.

Their interest in Kalidou Koulibaly ended when Napoli were insistent that the Senegalese international would not be sold to another Italian club.

That has left Juventus seeing Gabriel as a viable option after a strong season in the Premier League, and there is hope that a good relationship with Arsenal as well as the fact there is some depth in that area will help negotiations.

The 24-year-old and his camp are open to a move to Serie A’s most successful club. Arsenal would want around £40m but player exchange could be an option, with Adrien Rabiot’s name already mentioned.

Arsenal are meanwhile open to offers for Nicolas Pepe.