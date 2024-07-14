Juventus step up Todibo talks and aim for OGC Nice agreement

Juventus are stepping up the pressure on OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, with suggestions they already agreed personal terms.

Their primary target this summer was going to be Riccardo Calafiori, but Bologna preferred to sell abroad and are in advanced negotiations for the transfer at over €52m to Arsenal.

Instead, the Bianconeri turned towards 24-year-old Todibo, whose contract with Nice runs to June 2027.

The two clubs already did business for Khephren Thuram and therefore have a good rapport to work together again on this move.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Todibo has already agreed personal terms with Juventus for €2m per season plus performance-related bonuses.

Juventus favourites for Todibo

West Ham United have also been linked, while Manchester United were blocked from making the purchase because they are owned by INEOS, who also run Nice, creating a conflict of interest.

The France international had experiences at Toulouse, Barcelona, Schalke 04 and Benfica, but was sold to Nice in 2021 for €8.5m.

His asking price is believed to be around €40m, so Juve might try to sell youth players in order to raise the necessary funds.

Options to sacrifice include Nonge Boende and Tarik Muharemovic.