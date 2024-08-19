Juventus star gives ‘priority’ to Barcelona as Deco ‘seriously considers’ move

La Liga giants Barcelona are giving real consideration to launching a move for a headline member of the attacking ranks at Serie A counterparts Juventus.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Federico Chiesa as the player in question.

The name of wide-man Chiesa of course returned to the forefront of the headlines in Catalunya’s capital earlier this month.

This came after word was forthcoming that Barcelona, amid their ongoing search for reinforcements on the left wing, had been offered the chance to sign the Italian international.

Chiesa is out of the project of new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta, therefore available for transfer this summer.

And, with their efforts to land first-choice target Nico Williams having seemingly come up short, the Chiesa option, it would appear, is beginning to look like an increasingly tempting one for Deco and the Barca brass.

As per Sport:

‘Barça is considering entering the bidding for the Juventus player. The Blaugrana club has already asked about the conditions and is studying the viability of the operation.’

Not only that, but, amid further interest in his signature by way of the Premier League, it is added that the 26-year-old would consider a Camp Nou switch ‘a priority’.

Conor Laird | GSFN