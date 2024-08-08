New Juventus Signing On Transfer Saga: “Inter Milan Great Club But I Dreamed Of Juve Move, Cuadrado Told Me I Made The Right Choice”

New Juventus signing Juan Cabal tried his best to avert controversial statements when discussing his previous links with Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri have been searching the market for a new left-footed defender following Tajon Buchanan’s injury which forced Carlos Augusto’s return to the left wing.

At one point during the summer, many sources claimed Inter had Cabal wrapped up. The 23-year-old had made a name for himself at Hellas Verona last season, and is capable of playing either as a centre-back or a left-back.

But in the end, Juventus emerged onto the scene and hijacked the operation.

The Colombian has now joined the Bianconeri who unveiled him in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Cabal was naturally interrogated about Inter Milan’s interest, but made sure to provide a diplomatic answer.

The young defender praised the Italian champions while describing his move to Turin as a dream come true.

“Joining Juventus was a decision based on a dream for myself and my family,” explained the new Bianconeri signing in his first press conference for the club via FcInerNews.

“I don’t want to talk about Inter because I know that they are also a great team. But my dream was Juve, I want to fight for this shirt.”

Juan Cabal Explains Why He Chose Juventus Over Inter Milan

Cabal also revealed that he discussed his move with his compatriot Juan Cuadrado who gave him the thumbs-up.

“Juan told me that I had made the right decision because there’s no other club like Juve.”

Cuadrado spent eight years serving the Bianconeri before making a controversial move to Inter on a free transfer last summer.

The 35-year-old’s campaign was wrecked by an Achilles tendon injury which limited his contribution. The veteran left the Nerazzurri at the end of the season after seeing out his contract.