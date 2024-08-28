Juventus sign £46m Koopmeiners from Atalanta

Teun Koopmeiners started his career with AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands before moving to Italy in 2021 [Getty Images]

Juventus have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta for a fee of 54.7m euros (£46.1m).

The 26-year-old was a key part of the Atalanta side which beat Bayer Leverkusen in last May's Europa League final in Dublin and has signed a five-year deal in Turin.

He can play across midfield and scored 33 goals in the last two seasons for Atalanta.

He missed out on a place at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands after picking up a muscular injury in a warm-up match.

Juve finished third in Serie A last season, 23 points behind champions Inter Milan, and have made several signings this summer including Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and Francisco Conceicao from Porto.