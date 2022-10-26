Juventus get their shambolic Big Cup exit out of the way early this season

Scott Murray
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

TURIN SHAKES

La vita è bella for Juventus at the moment. Beautiful, that is, if you’re looking at life solely in the context of being the best team in Turin. Should you be peering through that poxy prism, Juve are absolutely banging it, sitting proudly in eighth spot in Serie A, a whole two places and five points ahead of their city neighbours Torino. Additionally, while Il Toro’s rampant-bull badge has a certain classic-car charm, the Fiver much prefers the sleek seventies sass of Juve’s modernist J. So the Bianconeri have it all sewn up, two in the hole, whichever way you look at it. Providing that way is through the special prism.

However, ditch the light-refracting polyhedron o’ Piedmont positivity, and they don’t appear to be in such good shape. Refocus on that badge, squint a little, and suddenly it looks less a stylised J and more a pipe leading towards a U-bend. Oh no, logo! And sure enough, last night, Juve were literally flushed out of Big Pan Cup, having been flatteringly thrashed 4-3 by Benfica, whose forward line put on a display that combined exhilaration, verve, skill and rank chance-spurning ineptitude in such a way that the entire concept of Darwin Núñez suddenly made perfect sense.

“I don’t consider this a failure,” insisted under-fire coach Max Allegri post-fiasco, presumably on the grounds that it’s better to fall to pieces when comparatively out of sight, rather than in the latter stages as Juve are usually wont to do. Juve’s failure to reach the knockout stage of Big Cup for the first time since 2013-14 will sting pride, not least because even the sides clogged up by a superannuated Cristiano Ronaldo managed to make it through the groups before embarrassing themselves. Throw in Juve’s risible domestic campaign and you’d think things couldn’t get much worse. But they can, they surely can.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday, the Turin prosecutor has concluded its initial investigation into allegations of false accounting and market manipulation. The club president Andrea Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene could all face trial over the allegations, which cover player contracts, transfers and agent dealings between 2018 and 2020. The club and everyone involved strongly deny the claims, with a statement saying Juve “operated according to the laws and rules that govern financial relations” and complied with the “customs of the football industry.”

Juve announced in March 2020 that players and staff would waive four months’ wages due to the restrictions of the belt-tightening Covid era. Prosecutors have been looking into whether these payments were actually sacrificed, or simply deferred – with La Gazzetta reporting that new documents show the club promising the aforementioned CR7 €20m (£17m).

In a new statement on Tuesday, Juve said: “salary reductions agreed in March 2020 would have been negotiated once competitions resumed and stadiums were reopened.” But this is a story that could have legs, just like poor old Ron once did. Worth keeping an eye on, then ... though the prism o’ positivity might not be so much use to Juve and their fans in this particular instance.

LIVE ON BIG WEBSITE

Big Cup week continues! Join Scott Murray for Ajax 1-2 Liverpool, while Luke McLaughlin will cover Tottenham 2-0 Sporting and plenty more in our clockwatch. And you can join Sarah Rendell for updates from Chelsea 4-0 Vllaznia in Women’s Big Cup; all games kick off at 8pm, BST.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He’s very passionate and presented to the group really well. I think he got a lot from us as well, he spoke very highly about the experience. It’s really important to get other people in. We’ve had some important chats with Stuart. He’s a very humble man” – the England rugby league coach, Shaun Wane, after his team were given a World Cup pep talk from none other than Stuart “Psycho” Pearce.

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

Football Weekly is here! The podders talk about Chelsea’s Big Cup progress, City’s penalty blues, Paul Mullin’s boots and a shocker of a miss. Listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

FIVER LETTERS

Take a bow, David Squires. Magnificent, memorable, moving” – Mark McFadden.

“Re: Ed Taylor’s letter (Tuesday’s Fiver). Unfortunately the magnificent bridges of Teeside aren’t the draw for football managers, or anyone else, that they once were. The Tees-Newport bridge hasn’t been raised since 1990 and the Transporter bridge is closed as no one can afford to repair it. I’ll leave it to others to decide if there is a metaphor there for the football club” – John Lawton (and 1,056 others).

“Having lured away Graham Potter and six other coaches, Chelsea are now returning to Brighton to poach head of recruitment Paul Winstanley. There is a rumour there will soon be a further raid to seek the services of team coach driver Alan Jenkins and Jo Smithson, head of sales for Piglet’s Pies. It has come to the point that Brighton fans are expecting representatives from Chelsea to show up at the Amex offering free season tickets, paid travel to Stamford Bridge and a round of golf with Clive Walker” – Tony Crawford.

“I couldn’t help noticing that the new Tory chief whip, Simon Hart, [at time of writing – Fiver Politics Ed] bears an uncanny resemblance to Brian Clough. I can’t think of anything witty or clever to say about that, but didn’t think that was necessary for this column” – Jonathan Carver.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … John Lawton, who wins a copy of Inside Qatar by John McManus. We have more to give away this week, so get scribbling.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

The UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has been criticised for telling gay football fans they should “be respectful” in Qatar while attending the Human Rights World Cup. The shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary, Lucy Powell, called Cleverly’s comments “shockingly tone-deaf”.

The shirt worn by Sergio Agüero when he scored Manchester City’s title-winning goal against QPR 10 years ago is going under the hammer and is expected to fetch at least £20,000. Not quite the £7.1m paid for Maradona’s Hand of God shirt.

The FA has announced no disciplinary action will be taken over an alleged comment made by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson to the Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães during the Gunners’ recent 3-2 win. “There is no case to answer,” said a suit after the FA carried out a “full and thorough investigation”.

Harry Maguire is back in contention for Manchester United after injury and may get the game time to be match fit for the Human Rights World Cup because of Raphaël Varane’s hamstring problem. Good news there, then.

And England will face South American champions Brazil in the first ever Women’s Finalissima at Wembley next April. “The great games keep on coming for us, it will be another big moment” cheered Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman.

STILL WANT MORE?

Aston Villa’s new manager Unai Emery has unfinished business in the Premier League, writes our man in Spain, Sid Lowe.

Two-times champions Portland Thorns are the favourites for Saturday’s NWSL final but Kansas City Current have the momentum, says Megan Swanick.

Who has played under the most different managers at the same club? Get your teeth into the latest instalment of The Knowledge.

And if it’s your thing … you can follow Big Website on Big Social FaceSpace. And INSTACHAT, TOO!

LAST LINE

Latest Stories

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Edmonton Oilers can't solve Binnington in 2-0 loss to St. Louis Blues

    EDMONTON — The St Louis Blues remain the only perfect team in the NHL, even if it remains a small sample size with just three games under their collective belt. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the Blues stayed undefeated on the young season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon. “Whenever we have No. 50 in the pipes there is always a chance at that (shutout), but we had a great game plan, attention to detail,” said Blues defender Torey Krug, who sco

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP