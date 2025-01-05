Juventus Set to Take on Torino in Must-Win Serie A Clash Without Star Winger

Juventus could face crosstown rivals Torino without standout winger Francisco Conceicao next week. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the diminutive forward will undergo detailed checks at J Medical upon Juve’s return from Saudi Arabia after suffering an injury on Friday.

Conceicao was supposed to be in the starting line-up against Milan. However, he left the field in tears after succumbing to a fitness problem during warm-up. Juventus would go on to lose their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal tie 2-1 despite leading at halftime.

It was Thiago Motta’s second defeat in charge of Juventus since replacing Massimiliano Allegri in the dugout last summer. Yet, a high volume of draws has curtailed his Scudetto aspirations, leaving the Bianconeri a whopping 12 points adrift of pacesetters Napoli.

Therefore, the upcoming Derby della Mole has all the makings of a must-win clash. Unfortunately, Juventus will probably have to do it without Conceicao. The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form this season.

Despite only amassing three goals and five assists, his well-documented one-on-one ability and directness have made him one of the fan favorites at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus could use a player of his quality against Torino’s frugal backline.

Conceicao may need to rest for a week to avoid aggravating his injury, meaning Samuel Mbangula could return to Motta’s starting XI. Nicolas Gonzalez, who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in the summer, is another alternative.

Either way, Juventus cannot afford to drop points against Torino if they’re to preserve their fragile title hopes.