Juventus Set Sights on Experienced Bundesliga Defender

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly set their sights on out-of-favor Bayern Munich utility man Eric Dier amid a defensive emergency. According to Corriere dello Sport, Thiago Motta’s men have added the former Tottenham Hotspur star to their shortlist heading into the January transfer window.

It’s no secret that Juventus are in the market for defensive reinforcements. After losing Gleison Bremer to a season-ending injury in early October, Motta’s side suffered another significant fitness setback on the stroke of November’s international break.

Summer signing Juan Cabal suffered a knee injury and could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Therefore, Juventus have been attentive to market opportunities as Cristiano Giuntoli aims to strengthen Motta’s depleted backline this winter.

Slovakian duo Milan Skriniar and David Hancko have emerged as the club’s targets, with the former keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain after tumbling down the pecking order. Talks between Juventus and Skiniar’s entourage are reportedly underway, but they need a fallback option.

Dier, who joined Bayern on loan from Tottenham in January 2024 before completing a permanent switch in the summer, could continue his career at Juventus. The 30-year-old has found first-team chances hard to come by this season, making only six appearances in all competitions.

New Bayern manager Vincent Kompany seemingly prefers Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano over the English defender. As such, Juventus could have a clear path to Dier’s services in the upcoming transfer window, with the player reportedly open to moving to Serie A.