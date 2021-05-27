Juventus to sack Pirlo and reappoint Allegri as manager

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fabrizio Romano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA</span>
Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

Juventus are to sack Andrea Pirlo as manager and replace him with Massimiliano Allegri. The club has acted after a disappointing season in which they finished fourth in Serie A and went out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Allegri was in charge of Juventus from 2014-19, winning five successive league titles, and has not taken a job since. He also reached the final of the Champions League twice with the club.

Related: Real Madrid confirm departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager

The 53-year-old has verbally agreed to return and will sign a contract on Thursday. Pirlo is departing after only one season. Juventus gave him his first chance at management after sacking Maurizio Sarri.

Meanwhile Internazionale are to appoint Simone Inzaghi on a two-year contract to replace Antonio Conte, who left on Wednesday after concluding his ambitions were at odds with the club’s need to make about €80m from player sales.

Inzaghi has been manager of Lazio since 2016 and won the Coppa Italia in 2019. Lazio finished sixth this season, 23 points behind Inter, the champions.

Latest Stories

  • Anunoby, Boucher, Birch stand out as most improved Raptors in 2021

    The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.

  • Leafs captain Tavares returns to ice one week after frightening injury

    Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

  • Now the work begins for Penguins' Ron Hextall and Brian Burke

    Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Canada's roster heavy on NBA talent for Olympic qualifier training camp

    Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.

  • Tiger Woods on rehab: 'More painful than anything I have ever experienced'

    Tiger Woods calls his injuries from a February wreck "more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

  • ‘Why not roll the dice?’ Lamar Odom’s risky road back from addiction and depression

    After years of drug abuse, Lamar Odom is opening up and hoping it helps others in the process.

  • LeBron, Metta Sandiford-Artest support Westbrook after popcorn incident

    The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.

  • Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

    Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The news comes a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • EURO 2020: Winners and losers from the 1-year delay

    Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Dog of the Day: Heat are too tough and talented to get swept by Bucks

    The Heat are a talented, tough team and they know the situation they're in.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers and Knicks issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies Thursday for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers banned the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. Both incidents occurred Wednesday night. “We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely," the Knicks said. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior." The 76ers went further, since the fan involved in the Westbrook incident was a season ticket holder. Those tickets have been revoked, and he was also banned from all events at their arena. Neither the Knicks nor the 76ers released the names of the fans who were involved. The Knicks said they forwarded information to authorities. “We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior,” the 76ers said in a statement announcing the ban. “There is no place for it in our sport or arena.” Video shows that someone spit on Young while he was preparing to inbound the basketball in the fourth quarter of New York's win over Atlanta at Madison Square Garden. Westbrook was leaving the Wizards' game in Philadelphia with an ankle injury when someone sitting over the tunnel that leads from the floor threw the popcorn on him. The NBA said Thursday that its rules on fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved." “The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the NBA said Thursday. NBA buildings are welcoming their largest crowds of the season for the playoffs, after a regular season where attendance was severely limited because of policies put in place to keep players and others safe during the pandemic. It has not been without problems, and players are airing concerns. Players such as Westbrook and LeBron James — who chimed in on Twitter shortly after the Westbrook incident Wednesday — still clearly believe that fan behavior remains a major issue. “I’m sick and tired of it, honestly,” Westbrook said. Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving — in advance of Game 3 of the Nets’ series at Boston — said he hoped the scene there on Friday night “is strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism, people yelling (expletive) from the crowd.” Westbrook has been part of high-profile incidents involving fans before, including one where a fan in Utah was alleged to have directed racial taunts his way. Westbrook was fined $25,000 for his reactions to that incident, one in which Utah guard Donovan Mitchell even came to his defense. “These arenas, they’ve got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does,” Westbrook said Wednesday night. “I’ve been in a lot of incidents where fans, they say whatever, and the consequences for me are a lot more detrimental to those people in the stands because they feel like they’re untouchable.” After the Westbrook incident in Utah two years ago, the league changed and toughened its code of conduct for fans, including putting those in closest proximity to the players and the court on alert that anything over the line will lead to ejections and possibly more. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press