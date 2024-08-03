Juventus out of the running to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s future is yet to be decided with the new season on the horizon.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game for United since the early fixtures of the last campaign after a public falling out with Erik ten Hag.

Having spent the second half of the season at Borussia Dortmund, it was expected he would be sold this summer.

However, finding a suitor is proving to be a difficult task and Juventus are the latest club to distance themselves from a move for the Englishman.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, despite holding an interest in Sancho, the economics of the deal are too high for the Italian giants.

Moretto says the Serie A side will look to sign other players in the same role, but a move for the United man is practically dead in the water.

“They will try to sign two wingers, one of which could obviously be Nico Gonzalez. Jadon Sancho, I’m told that it practically off the table due to the economic demands of a deal, while Porto’s Galeno is an option,” he said.

With Juve out of the running, options look to to be dwindling for a player who needs to get his career back up and running as soon as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain do remain interested and now look the most likely destination for Sancho should he leave Old Trafford.

However, since returning from Dortmund, Sancho has been reintegrated back into the first team fold at United and has been present for the pre-season Tour of the U.S.

The winger has featured in all of the warm-up games to date and there does seem to be a place for him in Ten Hag’s squad if he isn’t sold by the end of the window.

United play their final game of the Tour against Liverpool this weekend and will return to Manchester to prepare for the Community Shield on August 10, at the start of next week.





