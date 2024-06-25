Juventus ready to sell Dean Hijsen for €30 million

Serie A side Juventus name price for Dean Huijsen ahead of the transfer window.

According to a report by Giovanni Albanese of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will let go of defender Dean Huijsen if an offer of €30 million arrives this summer.

Due to a lack of game time, the Turin-based giants sent the 19-year-old on a loan deal to Roma where he has started regularly. However, he does not want a loan experience again as he dreams of being a permanent player for a team where he plays a key role.

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United have shown an interest in Huijsen as an offer is imminent within the next few days. Atalanta remain a probable destination for the Dutchman as Giorgio Scalvini might leave soon.

Juventus will not be able to provide Huijsen with ample playing time right now and he does not fit into their plans for next season.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN