Juventus Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Preparing For Napoli Clash in Serie A Despite Gennaro Gattuso's Team Not Travelling to Turin

One of the biggest fixtures in Serie A 2020-21, Napoli vs Juventus is coming under serious threat of not taking place as Napoli are yet to travel to Turin for the clash. Genarro Gattusso’s men, who are set to face the record Italian champions on Sunday (October 4, 2020) at the Allianz Arena, have not made a trip to the city after a recent surge of positive coronavirus cases in the squad. But, Juventus are pressing on the game to go ahead and have continued their preparations. Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Players in Isolation After Two COVID-19 Positive Cases, Serie A 2020–21 Match Against Napoli Doubtful.

Two days before Napoli were set to travel to Turin for their game against Juventus, a couple of members from their club tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. And due to this, Napoli have been prevented from making a trip to Turin by the local authorities who fear that it could spark another case of coronavirus outbreak. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard for Juventus’ Next Serie A 2020–21 Match Against Napoli, Shares Thoughtful Post on Social Media.

Two members of Napoli, including Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski, tested positive and there are fears of an outbreak of the virus in the squad. Juventus, themselves confirmed that the entire team was kept in isolation as two staff members were tested positive for coronavirus. But as among those who tested positive for COVID-19, with neither being players or medical and technical staff, the Italian champions are preparing for the game.

Juventus in an official statement said that the club’s first team will take the field on Sunday for the game against Napoli as scheduled. ‘Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus - Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar.’ The Italian champions posted.

Juventus' Statement

Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus - Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 3, 2020





By the looks of things, Napoli are unlikely to take part in the game as they are yet to make a trip ti Turin and Juventus are pressing in playing the gamer as scheduled. If the game kick-off and Napoli fail to report on the pitch inside 45 minutes, the Bianconeri will be awarded a 3-0 forfeit win.

Napoli’s fear comes from what happened following their game against Genoa this past week. In a little over a week, 17 Genoa players have tested positive for COVID-19, with another three cases — Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito and Darian Males — being announced Saturday. Serie A are yet to release an official statement about the fate of this game.