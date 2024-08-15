Juventus plan to spread Koopmeiners 59m cost for Atalanta

More details are emerging on the latest Juventus offer that could get the all-clear from Atalanta for Teun Koopmeiners, as it’ll be €59m, but spread out over several years.

The Bianconeri saw their first proposal rejected at €50m plus €5m in add-ons, with reports from transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano today suggesting that they had increased it to €52m plus €7m in bonuses.

That would bring them up to within touching distance of the original €60m asking price.

How Juventus are tweaking Koopmeiners financing

According to the Corriere dello Sport, this is not going to be anywhere near such a vast expense for Juventus in the current transfer window, because not for the first time, they are organising to pay in a series of instalments.

The plan would seemingly be to pay €15m to Atalanta now, with the other €35-37m spread out until the final instalment in June 2028.

There can also be performance-related bonuses that are relatively easy to achieve and as a result also will not be paid in this season.